TEAM TTO’s Nicholas Paul pedalled his way to a historic silver medal at the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, yesterday.

The feat came in the men’s kilometre time-trial as he completed four laps of the 250m track in 59.791 seconds. Two-time world champion Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands dominated with a speedy :58.418 to take the gold and add to his men’s keirin title from Thursday night. Germany’s Joachim Eilers claimed the bronze in 1:00.008.