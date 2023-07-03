Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve is seeing progress with the national side despite crashing out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday following a 6-0 loss against the USA.
The Soca Warriors finished third in the group stage with one win against St Kitts-Nevis and losses to Jamaica and the USA.
Eve used the tournament to blood a few players, noting that T&T football is at a rebuilding stage and there are limited opportunities for players to gain experience.
“We were here in 2021 and we are progressing,” Eve told the media on Sunday night. “You can see the small baby steps but the tournament on a whole is progressing. We have play more and expose our players at the higher level a bit more.”
He added: “We brought 23 players who start for their clubs and as I told the guys this is a process we are going through and a rebuilding stage.”
Eve pointed out there are limited opportunities to expose players to competition which is why he would have given them a chance in the Gold Cup. “A long time ago, we had Caribbean Cup where we could expose players in competitions at a good level and then bring them into CONCACAF.
“Now, every single time there is a window, there is a competition, so there is no real room for us to give the fellas exposure, so I felt that the guys should play and everyone should have an opportunity to show themselves in a competition format going forward,” he explained.
“We need to have our players being exposed to the highest level and consistently playing football at a high level,” he added.
Looking back at the game against the USA, Eve said he changed his approach but his side conceded many soft goals. “I went against my philosophy in how I like to play by allowing the more skillful ball handlers to play in the first half and try to control the game by possession and a couple of times got in,” said Eve.
“We had a good chance with Joevin Jones in the first ten minutes when he came at the back post when Levi (Garcia) went down the line. We had a couple of scrimmages and a couple of opportunities but we continue to concede soft goals,” he lamented.
Continue to work together
Meanwhile, captain Kevin Molino urged his players to continue working together and building a bond with each other and not to point fingers after the loss.
“It is difficult to lose a crucial game like this but in life this is what we face. Waking up everyday and competing everyday but not getting the result, But we have to keep going as a group and I hold my hand up high and I should have given more. But there is always another opportunity as a footballer to go again,” said Molino.
“It is a work in progress and we need to keep going. This group has been together for a little while and we just need to keep focus, look in the mirror, and go back to the drawing board and look forward to whatever games are coming up. When we go back to our club(s) we need to do the work that is necessary to compete at this level,” he added.
“The work never ends. We need to keep going. We can’t point fingers at anybody which is the easiest thing to do. We need to get up and pick up everybody and look forward to other things.
“This is a job we choose to have and people are going to criticise but we need keep focus on the task as hand. We have big games coming up and that is the most important thing. We know what we need to work on. This group needs to stay even closer and we need to figure out a way to do that,” Molino concluded.