BACK TO HIS BEST

Keshorn Walcott rediscovered his best form at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, yesterday. The 2012 Olympic champion landed the spear a season’s best 89.07 metres to capture men’s javelin bronze at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.
Walcott produced the big 89.07 effort in round four, firmly establishing his credentials as a contender for World Athletics Championship gold in Eugene, Oregon, USA, next month. Very satisfied with the throw, Walcott celebrated, clenching both fists when the javelin landed less than one metre short of the 90-metre mark.
Reigning world champion Anderson Peters topped the FBK field with a huge 90.75m throw—a new meet record. Germany’s Julian Weber was second at a personal best 89.54.
Walcott held the FBK Games meet record for a short while, thanks to his 85.64m first round throw. That effort earned the Trinidad and Tobago field athlete the lead. He surrendered it to Peters in round two, the Grenadian throwing 88.70. Weber went to the front in round three with his 89.54 effort. Peters regained pole position with his 90.75 fourth round hurl, and held on to the lead till the end.
“It was a wonderful competition,” said Walcott, “amazing results. We pushed each other. If the other performs, you need to answer. I am having a really good season so far. We did not expect it, but when the rain stopped, the results came. The crowd really lifted up our results. It was so wonderful, all the cheering.”
Walcott’s 89.07m throw was the third best of his career, behind his 90.16 national record and an 89.12 effort in Finland, last year. The Toco thrower jumped from ninth to fourth on the 2022 world performance list. Peters is the world leader at 93.07. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is second at 90.88, ahead of Weber and Walcott.
At the Music City Track Carnival Festival in Tennessee, USA, on Sunday, Asa Guevara won the men’s 400 metres “B” race. The T&T quartermiler clocked a season’s best 45.86 seconds—his first sub-46 run in four years. Americans Noah Williams and Tony McQuay finished second and third, respectively, in 45.96 and 46.39.
Iantha Wright was third in the women’s 200m “B” race, the T&T sprinter getting home in 23.75 seconds. American A’Keyla Mitchell won in 22.55. Philippines athlete Kayla Richardson was the runner-up in 23.33.
T&T’s Ruebin Walters got to the line in 13.62 seconds for fourth spot in the men’s 110m hurdles. American Freddie Crittenden was the class of the field, stopping the clock at 13.31.
Portious Warren threw the iron ball 17.23m to finish fourth in the women’s shot put. The T&T field athlete’s next best effort was 17.08. American Jessica Ramsey was golden at 18.26m. Jamaica’s Lloydricia Cameron threw 18.01 for silver, with bronze going to American Haley Teel at 17.31.
Khalifa St Fort and Wright were 15th and 16th, respectively, in the women’s 100m heats, the T&T sprinters clocking 11.62 seconds and 11.70. The top eight advanced to the final, which was won by American Tamari Davis in a personal best 10.91.