BACK TO HIS BEST

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers start as favourites to pick up their first 2022-2023 CONCACAF Champions League points when they take on Bahamas from 8 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Soca Warriors are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nicaragua. But playing at home the hosts are expected to prove a formidable opponent for the Bahamians. This, notwithstanding the visitors having staged a surprise victory and earning three points with a 1-0 result at home over St Vincent and the Grenadines.