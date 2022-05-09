BACK TO WORK

“Go back and work on your cricket, start playing well and then we’ll be looking at you.”
That was the message from Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes to those players who missed the cut for the upcoming tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan.
CWI announced the ODI squads for the tours yesterday, with Darren Bravo and Roston Chase both missing out due to their poor form with the bat, while Evin Lewis wasn’t considered after failing to meet CWI’s fitness criteria.
According to a CWI media release yesterday, “all format all-rounder Jason Holder is being rested to manage his workload whilst Shimron Hetmyer is also unavailable for selection to be at home for the birth of his first child.”
The tour of the Netherlands will be the first-ever ODI series between the two teams and will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.
The matches in Pakistan will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both series form part of the part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to earn points to secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
The selectors named three newcomers in the ODI squad–fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis as well as specialist batter Keacy Carty. Both Seales and Lewis have played at the Test level while Carty is the first player from St Maarten to be selected for the West Indies senior men’s team.
T&T fast bowler Anderson Phillip was also named in the squad which will be led by newly appointed white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Haynes said both Chase and Bravo are still very much in CWI’s plans but for now, the selectors are keen on broadening the pool of players with an eye towards the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.
Asked about Bravo’s omission, Haynes said: “We would just like for Bravo to get back in some form and playing for his franchise in Trinidad will probably help.
“His recent form, really he’s not performing well and as a new group of selectors, we made it very clear that we’re going to give opportunities to people and try to broaden the pool and make sure we start thinking about 2023 as well,” Haynes said.
About Chase and others who would have missed the cut, the lead selector said it was very important for them to go back in franchise cricket and work on their game.
“I think Roston just needs to work a little harder on his batting and get back into form. His bowling is always there but it is very important when you lose form, you go back with your franchise and do the work to try and get back into the side,” said Haynes.
“I’m going to stress this fact. When you lose form, I want to see guys go back and play for the franchises. Just don’t think you can lose form and all of sudden you can just go back and play cricket for West Indies,” he added.
Fitness concerns
Meanwhile, player’s fitness continues to be a concern with CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams describing it as “a let-down” when the selectors can’t pick the side they think can do the job due to players missing the mark when it comes to fitness standards.
Opening batter Evin Lewis, who is currently playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, failed a fitness test which Adams said was administered in India.
“For contracted players who are unavailable due to fitness, there are consequences that are outlined in their contracts. I share Desmond’s concern that we would have players who are in our minds good enough to be considered for selection and unavailable because of not even coming in at minimum fitness standards. I can’t say enough of how much we consider this a let-down, not only for the individual but for the region as a whole,” said Adams.
“We want to compete with the best in the world and we want our players to compete and go out on any cricket field knowing that they are equals and certainly this is one area we have worked very hard on in the last few years and we will continue to move the bar upwards,” Adams added.
Haynes also expressed disappointment with players still failing to meet minimum requirements for fitness.
“When you look at the amount of cricket being played around the world, I think there is a certain level of fitness that is required. I think there is a standard that you should set as a professional cricketer and I do get concerned when you have to be selecting a side and you’re not sure if these guys are going to be fit enough to finish the tour,” Haynes explained.
“So, in a situation like that, we’re not only here to talk about if you’re super fit and can’t bat or bowl, you still don’t get selected but what we are saying is as a cricketer, there is a level of fitness that is required and I believe all cricketers should try to reach that,” he added.
FULL SQUAD: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.