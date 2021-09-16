The West Indies women continued their struggles against South Africa, losing the fourth One-Day International of their ongoing five-match series by 35 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.
The hosts found themselves in a good position with the ball, reducing the visitors to 88 for four half-way through the first innings, but could not press home their advantage as South Africa rallied to post a winning total of 185 for six after they were sent in to bat.
The Windies also struggled at the start of their chase before eventually falling short, reaching 150 for nine when the overs ran out.
WI bowler Shakera Selman said the Windies will have to simply “bat properly” in the final match on of the series on Sunday if they are to avoid a clean sweep.
“I think honestly we just went wrong with the bat from the start,” Selman said after the loss.
“We lost two wickets in the Powerplay and we spoke about that a lot (during the series) and we still managed to do that again (yesterday) to give South Africa the upper hand when they were bowling. I still thought we should have made that 186. Our bowlers did well to limit them to that on a batting track,” she added.
Ahead of the final match, Selman said: “I think at this stage it is probably mental. We have done all the preparation we could do, and the coaches have prepared us well and worked hard with us, but unfortunately, we just have not been executing. So, we just have to show up and bat properly,” she concluded.
Yesterday, after losing Reniece Boyce (seven) and Sheneta Grimmond (one) early, Rashada Williams stepped up for the Windies with 42 off 90 balls to keep the chase alive, but it wasn’t enough in the end.
The right-handed opener, Williams - who along with Boyce and Grimmond was one of three changes to the squad for this match - was the anchor for the hosts as wickets fell at the other end. She could only watch as Deandra Dottin (22) gave a return catch to Nadine De Klerk, while Hayley Matthews was lbw to the same bowler for 14.
Kycia Knight also showed some fight, staying 46 balls for 15 before her dismissal with the score on 111. Williams followed shortly after, while the rest of the lower order fought to the end even as all hope of overhauling the target disappeared with the overs quickly running out.
Earlier, asked to bat first for the first time in the series, South Arica were immediately on the back foot, with Aaliyah Alleyne striking with her first delivery.
Bowling the second over of the contest, Alleyne had the in-form Laura Wolvaardt caught by Sheneta Grimmond for one off three balls.
The experienced Wolvaardt had been a thorn in the West Indies’ side all season with her scores of 36, 71 not out and 53 before yesterday’s game.
After the early breakthrough, the Windies tightened the screws, off-spinner Matthews bowling Lara Goodall for nine with the score on 36 for two. Skipper Dane Van Niekerk and Tazmin Brits attempted to ride out the early pressure, but the latter was caught by Dottin to hand captain Anisa Mohammed her 165th ODI wicket as the visitors slipped to 57 for three after 20 overs.
The Proteas lost three more wickets before clawing their way to a competitive score thanks to Mignon Du Preez’s 17th ODI half-century.
She and Sinalo Jafta added 63 runs for the seventh wicket, taking the score from 122 for six in the 36th over to 185 for six.
Du Preez faced 91 balls and struck five fours, while Jafta was also unbeaten at the end on 28 from 46 deliveries.
The final match of the series is Sunday at the same venue.