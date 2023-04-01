Kion Benjamin struck gold in the men’s 100 metres dash at the Clyde Hart Classic in Texas, USA, last weekend. The University of Minnesota junior stopped the clock at 10.13 seconds. The impressive run earned Benjamin sixth spot on the 2023 world performance list.
Devin Augustine was the class of the men’s 200m field, the Minnesota sophomore securing gold in a personal best 20.49 seconds. Augustine is ninth on the 2023 global half-lap list. Benjamin was ninth overall in the Clyde Hart Classic 200 in 21.13. Minnesota junior Carlon Hosten clocked 21.49 for 22nd spot.
Minnesota sophomore Jaydon Antoine finished 17th overall in the men’s 400m in 49.48 seconds. Hosten was 24th in 50.75. At the Masked Rider meet, also in Texas, New Mexico Junior College’s Kelsey Daniel won the men’s long jump with a 7.47 metres leap.
Wayland Baptist University freshman Lorenzo Luces was sixth at 6.41. Luces topped the triple jump field with a wind-aided 14.71m effort. He also produced a wind-legal 14.51m jump.
Angelo State University senior Talena Murray threw 44.16 metres to finish second in the women’s javelin.
New Mexico Junior College sophomore Che Saunders finished 11th overall in the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.80 seconds. Ohdel James was 17th fastest in the men’s 400m in 48.40. His West Texas A&M University team-mate, Jalen Purcell was 24th in the men’s 200m in 22.20.
At the Montreat College Open, in North Carolina, Tusculum University junior Tyrell Edwards won the men’s 100m dash in 10.57 seconds.
In Tennessee, Anya Akili picked up silver in the Lee University Invitational women’s 100m hurdles in a windy 14.49 seconds. The Tennessee Tech University junior bagged long jump bonze with a windy 5.59m leap. She also jumped a wind-legal 5.42.
Akili was 11th in the 200m in 25.28 seconds. Her Tennessee Tech teammate, Malika Coutain was 13th in the 200 in 25.64 and fifth in the 400 in 58.40.
At the Bulldog Relays, in Mississippi, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph earned men’s 800m bronze in one minute, 53.18 seconds.
Kymoi Noray finished seventh in the women’s javelin with a 40.04m throw. The Jackson State University junior produced a 41.27m effort for ninth spot in the hammer throw.
Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Franklyn Stanislaus was ninth in the men’s 110m hurdles in a windy 14.66 seconds. He finished 18th in the long jump with a 6.40m leap.
In Texas, Taejha Badal got home in 56.91 seconds for fourth spot in the PVAMU Relays women’s 400m event.
At the Battle on the Bayou meet, in Louisiana, Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman Jaden James threw 52.19m to finish fifth in the men’s discus.
At the Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Collegiate meet, in California, University of Illinois junior Kashief King was sixth fastest in the men’s 200m in 21.47 seconds.
At the Weems Baskin Relays, in South Carolina, Limestone University’s Che Lara was sixth overall in the men’s 400m invite in 48.11 seconds.
At the FSU Relays, in Florida, Safiya John finished sixth in the women’s high jump with a 1.64m clearance. The University of Southern Mississippi senior clocked 14 seconds flat for eighth spot overall in the 100m hurdles.
At the Emporia State Relays, in Kansas, University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr was 14th fastest in the men’s 100m dash in 10.58 seconds.
In California, Boise State University senior David Pierce finished 18th in the Aztec Invitational men’s 200m in 21.84 seconds and 25th in the 100 in 10.99.
At the Raleigh Relays, in North Carolina, Elon University’s Reese Webster clocked 11.82 seconds for 19th spot overall in the women’s 100m.