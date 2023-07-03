Kion Benjamin challenged for precious metal in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games men’s 100 metres final in San Salvador, El Salvador, after press time last night.
In the qualifying round, Benjamin won heat three, the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter getting to the line in 10.29 seconds to finish ahead of Antiguan Cejhae Greene (10.31). Another T&T athlete, Eric Harrison Jr was fourth in heat one in 10.46, and did not qualify for the final.
T&T sprinters Leah Bertrand and Akilah Lewis faced the starter in last night’s women’s 100m final. Bertrand topped heat three in 11.44 seconds to qualify automatically, while Lewis progressed on time after finishing fourth in heat one in 11.57.
Also in action after press time, last night, were Hezekiel Romeo and Tyra Gittens. Romeo was on show in the men’s shot put, while Gittens competed in the women’s long jump.
In men’s water polo group “A” action, T&T battled past Guatemala 16-14 late on Sunday and followed up with an 11-7 triumph over Bahamas yesterday.
Yannick Robertson scored six goals against Bahamas, while Christopher Forte contributed five and Jonathan Gillette two. Jean-Luc Hinds, Benjamin Chow-Quan and Dante Drakes-McKell chipped in with a goal each.
Forte led the charge against Bahamas with six goals, and was well supported by Hinds with three. Drakes-McKell and Robertson scored one goal apiece. T&T return to the pool tomorrow for their quarter-final fixture.
At press time, last night, T&T had one win in eight rapid chess matches. Joshua Johnson got the lone victory, outplaying Haiti’s Davidson Gabriel in a men’s match for a 1-1 win-loss record.
Gabriella Johnson and Adaya Johnson lost two matches apiece in the women’s competition, while Hayden Lee was defeated in his two men’s matches. All four T&T players were in action after press time. The rapid events continue from five o’clock this afternoon.
In archery, T&T’s Jonathan Thomas lost in the round of 32 in the individual men’s compound event. Thomas was beaten 149-136 by Colombia’s Jagdeep Singh. T&T’s Alexi Jaggernauth suffered a 149-133 defeat at the hands of Puerto Rico’s Maria Ramirez in the women’s compound round of 32.
T&T archers Daniel Catariz Ragbir and Amanda Kendal-Brown will be on show from 4pm today. Catariz Ragbir takes on Venezuela’s Ricardo Vasquez in a men’s recurve round of 32 fixture, while Kendal-Brown tackles Costa Rican Judith Hernandez in a women’s recurve round of 32 matchup.
After press time, last night, the T&T men’s beach football team squared off against El Salvador in a group “B” fixture. T&T face Venezuela at 6pm today.
Also contested after press time was the women’s netball match between T&T and Dominican Republic. T&T will be back on court at 9.30 tonight for a showdown with Barbados.
In badminton, Will Lee will play a men’s singles round of 16 match at 1.30 this afternoon. One hour later, his T&T teammate Chequeda De Boulet plays in the women’s singles round of 16. At 7.30 p.m., Lee and De Boulet will be on court for their mixed doubles round of 16 fixture. At 10 p.m., T&T face El Salvador in the women’s volleyball competition.
T&T golfer Christopher Richards Jr is expected to be on the course today in the opening round of the men’s tournament.
In Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, T&T blanked Puerto Rico 2-0 in a women’s hockey 5-8 classification match. T&T and Jamaica do battle from 10.15 tomorrow morning in the fifth-place playoff.
At 12.30 this afternoon, T&T square off against Barbados in the semi-final round of the men’s hockey tournament.