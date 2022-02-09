Kion Benjamin captured the Gopher Classic men’s 60 metres title in Minnesota, USA, on Saturday. The University of Minnesota sprinter got home in 6.75 seconds. Benjamin also competed in the 200, the 21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago athlete finishing second in 21.94.
At the New Mexico Classic, New Mexico Junior College freshman Kelsey Daniel disturbed the sand at 7.59 metres to earn silver in the men’s long jump. Texas Christian University (TCU) junior Tatianna Martinez clocked 56.20 seconds for ninth spot overall in the women’s 400m.
Che Saunders was 17th fastest in the men’s 60m hurdles in 8.46. His New Mexico team-mate, Timothy Frederick, clocked 6.97 for ninth spot in the men’s 60m qualifying event. He did not progress to the next round. And Ohdel James was 20th in the men’s 400m in 49.59.
At the Washington State Open in Spokane, Washington, Jenea Spinks seized women’s 60m silver in 7.55. The University of California, Berkeley junior clocked 7.58 in the qualifying round.
Spinks was also on show at the Washington State Invitational. She finished 12th overall in the 60 in 7.70 seconds. Boise State University sophomore David Pierce was 11th in the men’s 200m in 22.34 and 15th in the 400 in 49.82.
In Massachusetts, Kadesha Prescott got home in 7.42 seconds to bag bronze in the Crimson Elite women’s 60m dash. Also in Massachusetts, the University of South Florida (USF) sprinter finished tenth overall in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite women’s 200m event in 24.97.
At the Jaguar Invitational, in Alabama, Adell Colthrust was ninth fastest in the men’s 200m in 21.92. The Jackson State University sophomore clocked 6.94 for 11th spot overall in the 60.
In Louisiana, Akanni Hislop got home in 6.90 seconds for 12th spot in the Bayou Bengal men’s 60m semis. He did not progress to the final.