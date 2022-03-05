West Indies vice-captain Anisa Mohammed said the opening victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup against hosts New Zealand on Friday has done a lot for the team’s confidence and has given them the belief that they can go all the way despite being tagged as underdogs.
Mohammed, speaking to the media yesterday, said that while there are some areas they need to work on, the players have the drive and desire to put in the work as they look to build on the win on Friday.
West Indies defeated New Zealand in a thrilling opening match by three runs and on a personal note, during the game Mohammed picked up two wickets for 60 runs to go past 300 international wickets, becoming the first West Indies women’s player to achieve the milestone.
Speaking about the win, Mohammed said: “I think this victory on the first day has given some confidence going into the rest of the tournament.”
“We have not had the best ODI series in the past few months or so, so having won that game against one of the top teams, I think it will give us the confidence to just believe in ourselves,” she continued.
“I know a lot of teams are counting us as underdogs and they did the same in 2016 and we came out on top. I think once we continue to have that confidence in ourselves and in each other, we will continue to do well in this tournament,” the 33-year-old off-spinner added.
Despite the win, Mohammed said the players have all recognised that they have to do better in all areas if they are to go all the way to he final.
“We have a couple of days before our next match and I think fielding is definitely one of the things we have to work on,” Mohammed noted. West Indies dropped five catches and missed a run out attempt in that first match.
“The coaches and the players are aware of that and we are willing to put in the work because we know it is a tough tournament for us and in order for us to win this tournament, we have to click in all areas of the game,” she added.
On a personal note, Mohammed said getting her 300th wicket was a special feeling for her and what made it even more special was the fact that it came when the team needed it the most.
“It was a big moment for me and I was actually hoping to get it in South Africa so I could come in a bit more relaxed in this game but what better moment to get it than on the big stage in a World Cup,” she said.
“It was a big game for us and we needed a breakthrough. I was really happy that the 300th wicket was one that the team needed,” she continued.
Mohammed accomplished the feat in Friday’s win, trapping Amy Satterthwaite lbw for 31. She then sent Lea Tahuhu back, bowled for six to finish with figures of 10-0-60-2.
Having crossed one milestone off her list, Mohammed said she has a lot more to do and is hoping to reach a few more landmarks before she is done.
First up is going past Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s ODI wickets tally, which Mohammed is hoping to do at the World Cup.
“I have quite a lot more goals on my mind. This is one I have been looking at for years — I want to go past Cathryn Fitzpatrick. She has 180 ODI scalps and I think I am five wickets behind her, so I am hoping to get that in this World Cup,” Mohammed revealed.
“Apart from achieving 300 international wickets, I have accomplished a lot over the years but I still think I have a little gas in the tank so I am still looking forward to getting to those milestones and hopefully creating or breaking more records,” she concluded.