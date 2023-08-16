Opener Brandon King has jumped five places in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 player rankings, following his match-winning unbeaten half-century against India last weekend.
The 28-year-old struck an unbeaten 85 (55 balls) as West Indies chased down 166 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium to win the fifth T20 International, and clinch the series 3-2. He now lies at a career-best 13th in the rankings, two places above left-handed teammate Nicholas Pooran, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Series for his 176 runs at an average of 35.
King finished the series with 173 runs at an average of 43.
Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, in his first series back for West Indies after a spell on the sidelines, was the biggest mover the Caribbean side in the batting department after leaping 16 places to 85th.
He finished the series with 102 runs, notching a top score of 61 in the fourth T20I at the Florida venue, after a slow start to the series. Opener Kyle Mayers also moved two places up to 45th despite a nightmare series where he gathered only 68 runs for his five innings.
Captain Rovman Powell (34th) is the only other West Indies batsman in the top 50.
In the bowlers rankings, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is the highest-ranked West Indies player, having moved three places up to 11th, after picking up two wickets in the final T20I to end the series with five wickets.
Fast bowler Romario Shepherd, Man-of-the-Match in the fifth match due to his career-best four-wicket haul, shot up 20 spots to 63rd to be the biggest mover in the bowling rankings for the Caribbean side.
The 28-year-old finished the series as the leading wicket-taker on either side with nine scalps at an average of 18.
Seamer Jason Holder also enjoyed movement, jumping two places to 25th after grabbing two wickets in the final T20I.
India batsman Suryakumar Kumar tops the T20I batting rankings after hitting 166 runs in the recent series against West Indies while Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues on top the bowlers rankings.