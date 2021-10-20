Fabian Allen will be a “great, great miss” for the West Indies at the ICC T20 World Cup. But his replacement Akeal Hosein will improve the bowling strength of the defending champions as they seek to retain their title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.
Former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force chairman of selectors and Windies fast bowler Tony Gray yesterday lamented the loss of spin-bowling all-rounder Allen, four days before the Caribbean side’s opening match of the tournament against England.
Cricket West Indies announced yesterday that Allen had been ruled out by an ankle injury picked up during the just-concluded Indian Premier League tournament.
The ICC tournament’s technical committee approved the replacement of Allen with Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) also announced that Guyanese slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie had been called as a reserve player.
However, Gray was in no doubt that the West Indies would miss the multiple talents of Allen.
“It‘s a big loss,” he said. “If you look at T20 cricket and the all-rounders, they play a most prominent role because you are looking at every little contribution they would make that can be big at the end.”
He went on: “His bowling has improved immensely because he’s around guys who can manage him as a spin bowler. He seems to be an excellent finisher because he reads the game with the bat at the end quite well and he doesn’t seem to internalise pressure at all. I think he is the best fieldsman in the world when fit. He has superman ability. He can put real pressure on any batting side... We missing somebody that can create pressure in different ways on the opposition.”
Lead selector Roger Harper added:“His all-round capabilities will be missed by the team. I would like to wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to him being available for squad selection in the near future.”
Harper also took the opportunity to congratulate Hosein on his promotion and said he looked forward to him, “continuing the good form he displayed throughout the year.”
And Gray felt Hosein’s left-arm spin would be a plus for captain Kieron Pollard.
“He definitely strengthens the bowling. He’s a slightly better bowler (than Allen). He’s accustomed playing with Pollard in charge and having coached him, I don’t think he’s going to be intimidated by any batsman in the World Cup.”
Hosein, who took 13 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League at an economy rate of 4.92, played in yesterday’s final World Cup warm-up match, a 56-run loss to Afghanistan, going wicket-less in his four overs but conceding just 25 runs.
West Indies fielded a changed line-up from the one comfortably beaten by Pakistan on Monday. But Gray disagreed with the strategy in the practice matches.
“I feel that we should be playing our best team against Pakistan and Afghanistan, and we still adjusting, and that’s not good. We need stability.”
In addition to the additions of Hosein to the 15-man squad and Motie to the reserves,CWI said the selectors had also requested that pace-bowling all-rounders Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith stay back in the UAE following their recent IPL engagements. The pair will train with the West Indies squad as net bowlers during the squad’s preparations this week.
WI squad:
Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.