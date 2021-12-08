BIG YEAR AHEAD

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) yesterday paid tribute to Franklyn Francis, who passed on Monday.

Known as “King Frank-I”, he was a respected cricket historian, broadcaster, journalist and social activist in Antigua-Barbuda. He was revered for his immense knowledge of the game, his insightful and informative commentary and analysis on international, regional and local matches for over four decades.