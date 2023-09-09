TTO’S top junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman placed sixth in the men’s 100m freestyle as he rounded out his 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships campaign yesterday, in Netanya, Israel.
In lane two, Blackman was fifth at the halfway mark in 23.75 seconds with a 25.81-second final lap for the two-lap race, touching the time-pad in a personal best of 49.54 and narrowly missing Dylan Carter’s national record (49.50).
The race was won by USA’s Maximus Williamson, who stormed home in 48.45, ahead of Italy’s Lorenzo Ballarati (the men’s 50m bronze medallist) in 49.05. Australia’s Edward Sommerville bagged bronze in 49.16.
Italy’s Davide Passafaro (49.42) was fourth ahead of Croatia’s Valho Nenadic (49.50) in fifth. Blackman was next followed by Brazil’s Pedro Sansone (49,67) and Canada’s Filip Senc-Samardzic (50.07).
Blackman showed a solid progression through the rounds, coming out of the qualifying heats in 50.07 before posting a 49.86 effort in the semifinals. It was a successful ‘Worlds’ for Blackman, who captured a history-making gold for Team TTO in the men’s 50m freestyle (22.35) on Thursday.
While compatriot Tyla Ho A Shu, coach Maurice Faria and manager Berttram Blackman are expected back in the country today, Blackman (N) is set to depart the team at their New York stop, yesterday, and scheduled to arrive in Tennessee through North Carolina around 5.30 p.m. today.