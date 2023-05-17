TTO CARIFTA STANDOUTS Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson and Liam Carrington will all make a splash at the National Open Long Course (NOLC) that dives off today from 6 p.m. at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
The four-day meet also serves as the deadline for swimmers attempting to qualify for the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships to be held in August in El Salvador.
The Marlins Aquatics Club duo of Blackman and Carrington and the USA-based Wilson have already secured CCCAN marks following their participation at the Carifta Aquatics Championships last month in Curacao, where they won 27 individual medals among themselves from a TTO overall haul of 54. The trio’s performances aided in no small way, this country’s third-placed finish in both the points and medal standings.
But with qualification already assured, the trio will probably be using the meet to gauge how their training is progressing towards the August regional age-group meet.
For the majority of the remaining swimmers, it is do-or-die time.
The meet begins with the 800m freestyle timed-final events today followed by the 200 metres individual medley (IM), 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 200m breaststroke preliminaries on the same evening.
The 1500m free timed-final kicks off tomorrow, which will primarily serve as the finals night for today’s events.
Saturday’s programme includes the 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 400m IM events, while Sunday concludes with the 400m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly races.
While the CCCAN Open Water trials have already completed following the Subway Maracas Open Water events, the entire team, including the swimming team will be selected by the ASATT technical committee, then ratified by the ASATT Council next week.