Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday.
Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an 11-2 run and won it when LeBron James missed a 17-footer at the buzzer.
Patrick Beverley, James and Russell Westbrook all missed shots for LA down the stretch, and Anfernee Simons hit a leaning layup over Anthony Davis with 36 seconds left to trim Portland’s deficit to 102-101. Lillard then drilled his sixth three-pointer, but James drove straight through the paint for an uncontested tying dunk with 7.7 seconds to play.
Grant, who finished with 16 points, then drove and scored the tiebreaking bucket. James had a decent look at the basket on the final play, but couldn’t connect. James had 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Davis finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Lakers (0-3).
JAZZ 122, PELICANS 121, OT
In New Orleans, Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, Kelly Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with three seconds to go in the extra period, and overhauled Utah beat New Orleans to remain unbeaten through three games under new coach Will Hardy.
Utah had to regroup after losing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and trailing 110-107 when CJ McCollum hit a three-pointer in the final minute of regulation. But Jordan Clarkson hit a tying three to force overtime and Utah had the benefit of not having to play against Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson in overtime.
Ingram left the Pelicans’ home opener in the second quarter with concussion symptoms after a collision with teammate Naji Marshall. Williamson scored 25 points in his first regular-season game in New Orleans since May 4, 2021. But the star power forward also hit the floor hard on his lower back when Clarkson blocked his transition dunk attempt from behind in the fourth quarter.
McCollum finished with 28 points, but his off-balance, 27-foot attempt from the right wing at the end of overtime bounced off the rim.
SUNS 112, CLIPPERS 95
In Los Angeles, Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and Phoenix beat Los Angeles. The Suns didn’t waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by 20 points at halftime and again in the third.
Marcus Morris scored 22 points, John Wall added 17 points and Paul George had 16 points in the Clippers’ home opener after winning their first two games on the road. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench in his second game of the season.
Paul assisted on the Suns’ first basket of the game, a three-pointer by Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked, to give him 11,000 assists.
WARRIORS 130, KINGS 125
In San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and Golden State beat former top assistant Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings.
Curry, who recorded his third straight 30-point performance to start the season, scored 21 points in the second quarter with five three-pointers and shot 11 for 22 overall, including 7-of-12 on three’s. The reigning NBA Finals MVP helped Golden State to its third-most points in any half in franchise history and second-most in a first half.
The Warriors’ 50 points in the second quarter were a franchise record and matched the third-most points in any period. Andrew Wiggins added 24 points with a driving slam to beat the final buzzer and Jordan Poole also scored 24 as the Warriors shot 52 per cent. Klay Thompson was held to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
De’Aaron Fox scored 26 after two 30-point games and Domantas Sabonis contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, but didn’t play in the fourth for winless Sacramento (0-3) in the second night of a back-to-back.
Other results:
CAVALIERS 117, WIZARDS 107, OT
HORNETS 126, HAWKS 109
TIMBERWOLVES 116, THUNDER 106