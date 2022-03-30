Tens of thousands of people gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday for the memorial of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, with the likes of Sir Elton John, former England captain Nasser Hussain and Warne’s family giving touching tributes.
The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 on March 4 from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
A private funeral service was held for Warne’s closest friends and family in Melbourne last week but all were invited to yesterday’s televised memorial where his father Keith mourned the loss of “a loving and caring son” and former teammates remembered a fierce competitor on the field and a mischievous soul off of it.
A slew of other athletes, Hollywood actors and musicians, including Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and Greg Norman, also offered video tributes to Warne. Among the musical performers, Sir Elton John joined via video link from the USA, singing ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, while Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, performed ‘Yellow’, Robbie Williams sang ‘Angels’ and Ed Sheeran played ‘Thinking Out Loud’.
As the state service got under way, with chants echoing around the MCG, Greta Bradman—the granddaughter of Sir Donald Bradman, named alongside Warne as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Century in 2000—sung the Australian national anthem.
Then, to round off the evening, after touching speeches from Warne’s three children, Summer, Jackson and Brooke, and with the Frank Sinatra classic ‘My Way’ playing in the background, the new Shane Warne Stand—previously the Great Southern Stand—was officially unveiled.
Keith Warne, Shane’s father, was the first to speak, saying: “Friday, 4 March, 2002, the darkest day in our family’s life. It was the day that our son was tragically and suddenly taken from us. The family lost a beloved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer. And the world lost a much-loved cricket legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time.
“Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable, but we do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more into his life of 52, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes.” Keith added: “Shane said of himself ‘I smoked, I drank, and I played a little cricket’.
Panel share their stories, memories
A panel was hosted by Mark Howard with former cricketing greats, Australian trio Allan Border, Mark Taylor and Merv Hughes, along with England’s Nasser Hussain and West Indies’ Brian Lara.
Asked to describe Warne in one word, Border used “genius”, with fellow former Australia captain Taylor saying “genuine”. Hughes generated some laughs from the assembled crowd when he said “dead set bogan”, while ex-England captain Hussain referred to Warne as an “entertainer” and Windies batting great Lara referred to his old rival as “The King”.
The quintet were then also asked what they’d choose to say if Warne was here now and they had the opportunity. An emotional Border said: “Thank you for revitalising my captaincy towards the end of my time. I was lucky enough to have two years with Shane and I’d just thank him for that.”
Hughes added: “Thanks for being a great mate. One of the most loyal people; the people that don’t know him think he is the way he is because of what he did in Test cricket, but it’s the reverse. He did what he did because of the way he is. A super bloke and I feel sorry for the people around Australia who never met him.”
Tendulkar: You will continue
to live in my heart
Numerous more former teammates, competitors and friends of Warne’s gave video tributes over the course of the ceremony, including India batting great Sachin Tendulkar, former colleague with Sky Sports, England’s Sir Ian Botham, and Australians Glenn McGrath and Michael Clarke.
Tendulkar said: “Warney I remember was always extremely competitive and did everything possible to disturb the opposition, to dismiss them. But when someone batted well, he was the first one to walk up to you and congratulate you. That is how our friendship and respect for each other grew. Warney, my friend, I will miss you big time and and you’ll continue to live in my heart.”
Said Botham: “There is only ever going to be one Shane Warne. You were magnificent on and off the field—a magnificent advert for the wonderful game of cricket. You will never be replaced mate. Rest in peace.”
McGrath added: “The thing I loved most about Shane is the effect he had on people. I remember talking to a group of people and they’d all have a different perception of him, Shane would walk across, have a chat and within 30 seconds, every single one of them loved him.
“There was a certain charisma he had, certain aura about him that just made people attracted to him. It never ceased to amaze me the positive effect he had on so many people.”
Clarke added: “Thank you. That’s all I can say really. Thank you for everything, the way you looked after me and treated me when I first came into that Australian team. I was such a baby and you took me under your wing. You looked after me like a little brother, you taught me so much about the game of cricket. You taught me more than that, you taught me about life, the highs and lows and how sport is so similar to life. I was asked the other day, ‘how do you say goodbye?’ And I don’t think I ever can, but I can say I’ll see you later.”
Sir Elton: His legacy lives on
Before their performances, Sir Elton, Williams and Sheeran gave touching tributes to their former friend Warne, while Coldplay’s Martin also performed a specially-composed piece on the piano, entitled ‘Eulogy’ to accompany a video montage focused on Warne’s charity work.
Sir Elton said: “This is a sad day today, but it is not in some other ways because his legacy lives on and he will live on through future generations because he was mesmerising, brilliant and he loved to play cricket and loved life. I want to dedicate this to Brooke, Summer and Jackson, and to all the people that came out today. God bless you Shane and god bless your family.”
More music followed, including a trumpet rendition of St Kilda’s ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’, with those in attendance asked to use their torches on their phones to light up the MCG before the unveiling of the Shane Warne Stand to the tune of ‘My Way’, a fitting way to end a touching memorial to one of sport’s greatest ever.