Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said he was under no illusions about the magnitude of the challenge facing West Indies on today’s final day of the opening Test but reiterated the need for a measured approach from his batsmen in order to avoid defeat.
Australia dominated the fourth day at Perth Stadium yesterday, declaring at 184 for two in their second innings, setting West Indies an improbable 498 for victory in five sessions.
Brathwaite then struck an unbeaten 101—his 11th Test hundred—while debutant opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul weighed in with 45, leaving West Indies on 192 for three at the close—still 306 runs adrift of their target.
“The first hour is crucial—we don’t want to think too far ahead. We will go hour by hour and obviously we assess,” Brathwaite said.
“As I said, the first hour and first session are very crucial. Australia are going to come hard so it’s obviously important we start extremely well.
“(Avoiding defeat) that would be great but we’re not thinking too far ahead. We just want to take it each hour and fight each hour and that’s very crucial for us tomorrow.”
He continued: “The pitch is still a good pitch. There are some areas obviously… where one or two are keeping a little low so it’s always important to keep as straight a bat as possible.
“But (there’s) a bit of spin as well so possibly tomorrow some cracks will open up a little bit more so it won’t be easy tomorrow.
“But as I said from the beginning, we’ve got to show that fight and it starts from ball one tomorrow and I believe once we do that, we’ll have a good day.”
Starting their second innings after lunch after Marnus Labuschagne hit an unbeaten 104 to follow up his first innings 200, West Indies produced a solid reply with Brathwaite and Chanderpaul putting on 116 for the first wicket.
Both played and missed against an unrelenting Aussie pace attack but survived the session to take West Indies safely to tea on 84.
“Me and Brandon (Chanderpaul) started well and we had to fight,” Brathwaite pointed out.
“As I said from the beginning, we knew it was going to be tough playing Test cricket here in Australia. And for us, it was all about fighting and we believed—it was as simple as that.”
He added: “My job is to bat long so I don’t see it as added pressure. That’s my job. It’s not going to be easy (tomorrow) but obviously I’m going to go out there and fight for West Indies.”
Brathwaite, who top-scored in the first innings with 64, faced 168 balls in a shade over four-and-a-half hours and counted 11 fours—mainly crisp drives down the ground.
During the knock, he surpassed 5 000 runs in Tests – the 13th West Indies player to achieve the landmark—and also edged ahead of the legendary George Headley on the list of century-makers.
The hundred was also Brathwaite’s first against Australia and second in six Tests this year, following his 160 against England at Bridgetown last March.
“For me, it (hundred) means everything. Obviously growing up as a youngster watching West Indies play—you know, Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes and those guys, and even Brian Lara,” he said.
“And coming, you know Australia was going to be a tough place for batting and to do it (score a hundred), it really meant a lot. Obviously Australia are number one so this is obviously up there and meant a lot to me.”
He continued: “For me as the leader, I just want to lead from the front and obviously as opening batsmen, it’s always good to build that foundation.
“So I know once I do that, it makes it easier for the batsmen to come, so that’s always my focus—spend as much time out there as possible so it makes it easier for the guys to come, and that’s all I focus on.”