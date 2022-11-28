Brazil edge Swiss 1-0

Casemiro fired Brazil into the last 16 of the World Cup with a late strike in their 1-0 win over Switzerland, yesterday.
The five-time champions laboured for long periods of the match as they struggled to breakdown the determined defensive set-up of their Group G opponents.
Vinicius Jnr saw a second-half strike (66’) ruled out by VAR with Richarlison offside earlier in the move. But with just seven minutes remaining, Casemiro latched onto Rodrygo’s smart flick from Vinicius’ pass inside and slammed home with the help of a glancing deflection off Manuel Akanji.
Brazil, with two wins from two matches, are guaranteed a top two spot, although Switzerland -- on three points -- will need a win in their final group game with Serbia to guarantee their progress. A draw would be enough if Cameroon don’t beat Brazil.
Brazil coach Tite has been criticised for his conservative approach in the past and his decision to bring Fred into his side in the absence of Neymar was an interesting call and one which would have opened him up to scrutiny had his team not secured a win. They were certainly far from their flowing best in the first half, when all they had to show for their efforts was a tame shot on target from Raphinha and a chance at the back post for Vinicius, who did not connect cleanly with the cross.
With their focus on defence, Switzerland offered little in attack and failed to land a shot on target across the 90 minutes, although Alisson provided a few nervy moments with the ball at his feet and Alex Sandro slid in to make a desperate block from Silvan Widmer’s cross when Brazil suddenly looked exposed early in the second half.
As the clock ticked away, Tite cut a more and more frustrated figure on the touchline, having thrown on attack-minded Rodrygo, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus and Antony. Defensive midfielder Casemiro was the unlikely match winner, though, hammering home just his sixth goal in 67 international appearances after a sudden burst of speed and skill from Vinicius and Rodrygo, and sending the Brazil supporters inside the Stadium 974 into celebration mode. In the end the one goal was all Brazil needed. It wasn’t pretty but it got the job done.