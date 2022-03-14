Shakeem McKay and his Abilene Wildcats clubmate Daeshaun Cole recorded 200-metre victories on the second and final day of Carifta Trials, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

McKay emerged victorious in the boys’ Under-20 half-lap final in 21.38 seconds, well inside the 21.92 Carifta Games qualifying time. He also bettered the 21.40 World U20 Championship and 21.62 Pan Am Juniors standards.