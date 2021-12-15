Curtis Brereton finished fourth in his age-group in Saturday’s Frosty 5K in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete completed the course in 22 minutes, 58 seconds for 303rd spot overall in a field of 2,267.
Brereton was the fourth fastest man in the 60-64 category, the 61-year-old runner just missing out on a Top 3 placing. Conor O’Driscoll was the class of the field, the New York athlete stopping the clock at 18:53 to lead an American podium sweep. John Whitfield was a distant second in 21:19, while Will Harvey clocked 22:55 to secure third spot, just ahead of Brereton.
Two Saturdays ago, at the Ted Corbitt 15K in New York, Brereton finished 20th in the men’s 60-64 category in 1:15.6. In a Facebook post, on Sunday, the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Masters Athletics (TTAMA) congratulated Brereton on his fourth-placed Frosty 5K run.
In related news, Alexander Smith retained leadership of the TTAMA at Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). Smith was unopposed for the post of president and will serve an additional two years at the helm.
Martin Prime is the TTAMA vice-president. Joan Hospedales serves as secretary, and Nicole Noriega as assistant secretary. Treasurer duties will be performed by Michelle Sturge.
Donelle Stafford is the director of athletics for the next two years, while the assistant athletic director is Ayanna Hutchinson. Emile Burkett is the public relations officer, with the post of at-large committee member going to Gwendolyn Smith. The trustees are Suzan Garcia and Cheryl Reyes.