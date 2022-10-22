At the same tournament where Trinidad and Tobago were crowned 2022 champions, Dr Bridget Adams was elected unopposed as the new president of the Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA).
Trinidadian Adams took the helm just a week before the Calypso Girls played unbeaten in seven games to take the title. She has served as chairperson of the AFNA Coaching Committee and also a member of the International Netball Federation (INF) Coaching Advisory Panel. Adams represented T&T in three World tournaments: Singapore (1983), Scotland (1987) and Australia (1991). She also played in several Caribbean and AFNA Championships and coached the senior national team at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Adams first represented her country at the age of 15 and went on to captain the senior national team from 1988 to 1993. She also played on the West Indies team that toured England and Wales in 1991.
Adams was elected the new president during the federation’s Annual General Meeting at the Liguanea Club in Kingston yesterday and has promised to hit the ground running. She succeeds Marva Bernard, who served as president since 2018 but had indicated earlier that she would not be seeking re-election. However, the Jamaican will serve as a member of the executive as a regional director until the Netball World Cup in South Africa in 2023.
Meanwhile, former Sunshine Girl, Jamaican Simone Forbes, was elected first-vice president and Shirley Benjamin of Antigua and Barbuda was elected secretary. They will join Treasurer Jacintha Ballentine of St Vincent and the Grenadines and second vice-president Javon Edwards of St Maarten on the executive.
Adams said she was looking forward to taking up the mantle of the presidency and that she intends to continue with the projects initiated during Bernard’s tenure.
“We have started working on several projects, governance, umpiring, coaching, table officiating, high performance and so on and there are some new ones that we would like to do,” she said.
“We would like to look at the development of the region and in developing the region we will be looking at U14s, U16s, U19s going right up because recently it was announced at the Commonwealth Games that we will have a 14-19 age-group Fast Five tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We do not play Fast Five in that age group, so we need to have a programme where we play Fast Five a little more often so the players will be familiar with what Fast Five is about.”
Forbes, a vice-president of Netball Jamaica, was also looking forward to the challenge of improving netball in the region.
“Two things I would love to see happen, grassroots netball development and playing more competitive netball in the region, and, of course, the athletes having a voice, more player-centred and game-centred.”