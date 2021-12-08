TRINIDAD and Tobago players Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa were beaten by the eventual champions in the 14 and under semi-finals of a tournament in the Casely International Tennis Championship Tuesday in Florida, USA.
Dookie then went on to secure the bronze medal, but there was no playoff for third place in the boys’ event.
Dookie whipped Fernanda Marin Gonzalez of Mexico 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, but then lost by the exact score to American Juliana Singeorzan, who came back to take down Variance Horn-Bourque of Canada 6-3, 6-2 in the final.
After her defeat Dookie, who reached final of both USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments when she was last in Florida four months ago, then won both matches in the “back draw” to earn the final place on the podium.
The fifth-ranked player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Confederation) beat Gonzalez – 3-4 (1/7), 4-0, 4-1 – again, and then brushed aside her fellow semifinalist Ilse Elechiguerre of Mexico 4-1, 4-0 for bronze.
Dalla Costa, who like Dookie captured two titles in the recent Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament at home, cruised past Enzo Mazzaro of Brazil 6-3, 6-3, but then lost a very competitive semi-final 6-3, 7-5 against Bercel Takacs.
The Hungarian then outclassed Mexican Cruz Rava 6-0, 6-0 for the title.
Dalla Costa, the 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champion, and Dookie started playing in another two-day tournament in the Casely series yesterday.
In nearby Palm Beach Gardens, Abba Campbell-Smith picked up the ten and under consolation (event for losers in the first round of the main draw) title in the Little Mo International on Tuesday.
The 12 and under singles and doubles Lease champ was not the only T&T player involved in this competition as her three siblings—Yeshowah, Em-Miryam and Rukha—also participated.
The children of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith are expected to be in the field for the next Casely tournament tomorrow.