ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter left it late but pulled through in his final event with a bronze medal in the Men’s 50m freestyle yesterday to climax his participation at the 16th FINA World Swimming Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
It was a history-making final, the fastest in history, with all eight swimmers finishing under 21 seconds.
It was also notable for the fact that Carter shared the podium with the Cayman Islands’ speed merchant Jordan Crooks who claimed his first world title at the age of 20.
“It has been a really, really long week, a hard week and it has just been an unfortunate series of events with the fly and the backstroke and we just took it into stride to come away with something tonight and I think it is a testament to my character to get it even when things aren’t even going all your way,” Carter said yesterday.
The bronze follows up the silver Carter won in the 50m butterfly at the 2021 World Short Course in Abu Dhabi.
“I am also very, very proud and happy for Jordan (Crooks),” he added. “This I think is the first time in history that two Caribbean athletes are on a podium at a World Championships Swimming. So that is massive for the sport in the Caribbean and Caribbean athletes as a whole. So it is a big night for Caribbean swimming,” he added.
In the actual event itself, Carter dashed out of lane seven in yesterday morning’s final and had the sixth-fastest reaction time at 0.61 seconds. The former University of Southern California (USC) student was actually fifth at the half-way mark at 10.05 seconds but exploded off the wall and clawed his way back into medal position in the last 10 metres of the two-lap race, getting his hand on the wall in 20.72 seconds - two hundredths short of his national record time set in the prelims.
Crooks, the University of Tennessee sophomore and top seed, who went into the final from lane four, was always in the lead, sharing that position with the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Ben Proud from Great Britain, in lane five, both swimmers splitting in 9.81 seconds at the 25-metre mark.
But Crooks got the edge off the wall to the 40-metre mark and held that advantage to the finish, touching in 20.46 to Proud’s 20.49. Then came a resurgent Carter followed by Hungary’s Szebastian Szabo (20.84), the French pair of Maxime Grousset (20.90) and Florent Manaudou (20.91), Australia’s 100m champ Kyle Chalmers (20.92) and Great Britain’s Lewis Burras (20.950 in that order.
Carter was partly relieved to have come good after the disappointment of missing the podium in the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.
“I was expecting to win the 50m fly...I think I put a bit too much pressure on myself and the (50m) back was a whole other story with the starting malfunction and the re-swim...I just felt like things were not falling my way, felt a little hard done-by and a little unlucky but I knew I had to medal.
But I also knew I had a great year and this is a good way to cap it off. So I am really proud of myself and my character to show this type of resilience, still keeping my head and keeping the faith and keeping the belief in myself to take something away.”
On Friday, Crooks had underlined that his earlier exploits were no fluke, scorching to a 20.31 top-seed, the fastest by almost half a second.
Crooks employed thunderous underwater dolphin kicks to great effect to put distance between himself and the competition. Second-seed was Proud (20.76) with Szabo the third fastest in 20.86, all three coming from semi-final two.
Besides Carter, the other qualifiers were Chalmers (20.91), Burras (20.94) as well as the French pair of Manaudou (20.95) and Grousset (20.97).