Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers face Wales early this morning with a spot in the top ten in the offing in the Netball World Cup, currently taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.
The Welsh and the Calypso Girls will by vying for a valuable two points which will see either finish fifth in Groups G, with the winner advancing to a play-off for ninth and tenth in the tournament.
The losing team will then contest a play-off for 11th and 12th positions.
Today’s match-up, both teams’ final match of the second preliminary round phase, is set for a 3 a.m. (T&T time) tip-off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Arena 2.
Yesterday, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls pulverised their T&T rivals in a Caribbean derby, posting an emphatic 63-goal margin of victory, 89-26.
With the rout, the Jamaicans assured themselves of a top-four finish, along with defending champions New Zealand, Australia and England.
Ranked 11th in the world, T&T came into the 2023 World Cup with a pre-tournament objective of breaking into the world’s top 10, a goal set by coach Joel Young-Strong.
To do so, the Calypso Girls had to target teams like No.10-ranked Wales and ninth-ranked Scotland.
A win over Wales this morning will be key to achieving that objective.
The teams have a similar record heading into today’s encounter; with one win and four defeats, both of whom beaten by New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Uganda.
T&T’s lone victory came against Singapore (68-56), while Wales defeated Sri Lanka 68-56, the latter having also lost to Singapore 55-52.