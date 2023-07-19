Finishing in the top ten is Trinidad and Tobago’s main ambition as they headed off yesterday to South Africa for the 2023 INF Netball World Cup taking place from July 28 to August 6.
Such an achievement will be an improvement on the Commonwealth Games performance a year ago, when T&T gave probably their worst-ever tournament performance. There, in Birmingham, they finished one from bottom, losing all of their group matches by huge margins, beating only Caribbean rivals Barbados for 11th spot.
At the 2023 World Cup, T&T are pooled in Group D along with defending champions New Zealand, Singapore and Uganda. With her Calypso Girls ranked No.11 in the world, coach Joel Young-Strong has set a realistic goal of breaking into the top ten.
Her strategy at the World Cup would be to contain the stronger and higher ranked teams such as New Zealand, while trying to win matches against Uganda and Singapore.
“I think we are making some in-roads,” Young-Strong told the Daily Express following her team’s silver medal performance at the 2023 CAC Games. “It’s an uphill battle, it’s an uphill climb, but we are going to get there, inch by inch.”
A retired former international umpire, Young-Strong is accustomed to assessing the competition from the sidelines and is under no illusions about her teams’ chances against New Zealand, ranked No.2 in the world, and will be focusing on damage limitation.
However, she expects her team to be competitive in the other two group matches. Beating Uganda will not be easy however. The Africans defeated T&T 57-54 at the last World Cup in England in 2019 and also won 62-28 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, Young-Strong would expect victory over a team against whom the Calypso Girls have a winning record. Singapore, finished last at that World Cup four years ago, when T&T finished ninth.
Based on her team’s silver medal performance at the CAC Games, the T&T coach felt the Calypso Girls had improved a bit since qualifying for the World Cup. They won the Americas Netball Championship in Jamaica a year ago.
“We would have been preparing to win the (CAC) tournament. Unfortunately, we had to settle for second place,” Young-Strong said. “It does not mean we are not on target to break into the top ten at the World Cup.
“We saw some things we were working on, which they put into practice,” Young-Strong stated. “I was satisfied and the girls worked very hard.”
Acknowledging that the Sunshine Girls did not use their overseas-based professionals when defeating T&T 50-36 in the CAC final two weeks ago, Young-Strong felt there was still “definite” improvement by T&T against Jamaica, a team ranked fourth in the world.
“The last time we played Jamaica, they would have won by twenty-something points at the Americas tournament. This time we lost by 14 (points) and I did think we did well against them,” T&T’s head coach said.
“Jamaica is a netball nation with a vast variety of players they can choose from. They can choose any combination of players and go to a tournament and be on the podium,” she added.