Riding a wave of emotion provided by a festive crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Cameron Green claimed the best bowling figures of his Test career as Australia bowled South Africa out for 189 on the opening day of the second Test yesterday.
Pace bowler Green (five for 27) gave the enthusiastic fans something to cheer about by triggering a late-order collapse of five wickets for ten runs as the 23-year-old claimed his first five-wicket haul in Tests.
Leading the three-match series one-nil, Australia reached 45 for one at stumps before a crowd of 64,876.
David Warner was unbeaten on 32 with Marnus Labuschagne on five, leaving the home side 144 runs behind with nine wickets in hand, after Usman Khawaja fell caught behind for one to Kagiso Rabada.
Choosing to bowl first, Australia were on top shortly after lunch, with South Africa struggling at 67 for five before Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) added 112 for the sixth wicket. It was South Africa’s seventh consecutive Test total under 200.
”But I felt like today was probably the first time in the last couple of games that we have sort of had more soft dismissals than not, and that’s probably the more disappointing thing,” Verreynne said.
Verreynne said South Africa’s tailenders should not be blamed for the touring team’s lower-order collapse, losing five wickets for 10 runs.”The conversations are more based on the top six and making sure that we have enough runs on the board,” he said.
Commenting on his effort with the ball, Green said: ”You can have a really slow start to the summer, and you think cricket’s so tough, and then you have a few days like this, and it brings you back. At the same time, when you go through a high, cricket can bring you back down really quickly.”
Asked about last week’s life-changing IPL auction, Green added: “It probably still hasn’t sunk in now. It’s a very special feeling, and I’m sure I’ll remember that for a very long time.”
Apart from cheering Green off the field, fans also paid tribute yesterday to Test cricket’s second-leading wicket-taker Shane Warne, who died aged 52 in March.
The Great Southern Stand at Melbourne Cricket Ground was renamed The Shane Warne Stand on March 31. Fans were encouraged to wear floppy hats to honour the champion spin bowler. Warne reached the milestone of 700 wickets on his home ground in Melbourne in December 2006.
Both teams wore white floppy hats when walking out onto the field for the national anthems. A huge sign saying “Warnie 350” was painted on the outfield to mark Warne’s Test cap number. Play was stopped briefly at 3.50 p.m., prompting applause from fans and players.
Australia’s trophy for men’s Test player of the year will be renamed the Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association announced yesterday.