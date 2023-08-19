Trinidad and Tobago’s dismal performance at the recent netball World Cup has proven to be a reality check that is forcing the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association to have a rethink of the path forward.
T&T ended the 2023 World Cup in South Africa in 12th spot, their worst-ever finish, and a performance which saw the Calypso Girls lose six of seven matches played.
“It has informed me tremendously that we need to return to the drawing board and to review how we plan forward,” stated Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association president Sherry-Ann Blackburn. “We can’t just continue like that.”
The solutions include development, starting at primary school level, coaching, identifying and grooming talent and even as simple a solution as seeking taller players. Blackburn said there is a need to get improved coaching both at primary school and community level. She also revealed that her Association needed basic help.
“We need people. We need HR, human resources. We need an office. We need a facility because we would have lost out on some of those things, like the Jean Pierre Complex. We need services,” she said.
“Netball has to do administrative work. Netball has to do structural work. Netball has to do development work,’ she continued.
In an interview with regional cable TV channel SporstMax, Brittany Carter, an Australian sport journalist and producer, explored the ideas that teams such as T&T, Singapore and Fiji are disadvantaged compared to those that have both the resources and a professional league.
Australia, New Zealand and England, three of the countries finishing in the top four at the World Cup, all have professional netball Leagues. Third-place finishers Jamaica, do not have a professional league, but have at least six players playing professionally in those top leagues. Carter found it shocking that as former World champions, T&T’s performances had fallen so low.
“When you look back at those old results for Trinidad and Tobago and where they used to be in terms of the world game and how high they were able to climb; when I look back at those and I see Trinidad and Tobago particularly so high on the list, to know that they sort of haven’t been able to sustain that kind of excellence is disappointing,” Carter said. “But I also think we have to acknowledge that their resources are probably not where the rest of the world’s resources are.”
Carter added: “One of the reasons Australia has been so dominant is that if we have a lot of money in our sport here. As Super Netball athletes are paid a liveable wage, they can actually be professional athletes and train each day without having to take on a job on the side to sort of get them through the netball career.”
In Australia, Suncorp Super Netball athletes remain the highest-paid female domestic club athletes in the country. Australia’s top netballers earn an average salary of between US$75,167 to US$91,500. Not bad for a league whose 2023 season was just under five months and ran from March 18-July 8. The average minimum player salary of contracted players is between US$64,167 to US$74,000.
Australia’s latest pay deal is funded by television revenue, the game being so popular both at home and internationally. The pay deal is supported by the league’s broadcast agreement with the Foxtel Group, where every game of the 2022 season was broadcast live and ad-free on Foxtel or Kayo Sports. Carter believes that television money is one of the reasons keeping Australia at the top.
“I’m not sure Trinidad and Tobago would have that kind of resources and I think that that’s something World Netball really needs to address in the next four years, before the next World Cup.”
Blackburn acknowledges that money is a problem. Government will support the teams’ effort to get to tournaments, but Blackburn feels that if her Association is to develop youngsters, they may have to seek corporate help.
“As an NGB (National Governing Body) we have to order our business to attract corporate sponsors to get funding as well,” Blackburn noted. ”I think we can do it.”
Meanwhile, Carter also felt the International Netball Federation needed to play a greater role in assisting struggling teams such as T&T, if only by funding the hiring of professional coaches.
“Even the playing field a little bit with those resources,” Carter said, adding:“ I think we’ll see other teams really starting to challenge those top countries and it will be healthy for netball in the long run.”
Blackburn would also appreciate any assistance that can be gained from netball’s governing body.
“Football and cricket are two sports where their international bodies fund them heavily. That is not the case for netball,” Blackburn revealed. “We get very little to no funding. We do get profit-sharing from a World Cup, but that is every four years.
“We don’t get funding for major development work. What we get is really small...” Blackburn noted.
Talent alone, clearly is not everything.