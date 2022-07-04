Despite admitting that there were a few niggles among his players, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones promised to field a good team for all their CONCACAF W Championship matches, starting today with a tough Group B encounter against Canada, at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, from 10 p.m.
Asked if there were any injuries that would rule any player out of today’s first game, Jones didn’t give anything away. “At this point, I don’t want to call any names or give away anything to anybody else but at the same time we’ve been out here and the conditions haven’t been the best,” he explained.
“We have been training on fields that have been really hard. It contributed to some niggles and injuries. And of course, it was very humid and hot at the same time. So, the amount of time we’ve been out here, it did contribute to the amount of niggles that’s happening but at the end of the day, we have three games in this group and we are going to put out a very good team against Canada and we’ll have a very good team out for Costa Rica and Panama as well,” Jones continued.
“This first game comes tomorrow (tonight) and it gives some people an extra day or two days to be able to settle down. The medical staff (are) working around the clock to make sure we are all in good nick for the group games of this tournament. And, hopefully, come the end, after all of that work, we will be able to get to the goal we want to achieve,” he added.
Jones is confident that his charges are well prepared and that while the acclimatisation process was tough, he believes, “we’re just coming to the point where we are probably in sync.”
He said the Olympic champions, Canada, will be big test for his players, but at the same time said players should embrace such opportunities to raise their level of play.
“It’s no secret what their talents are and how good they are, but at the same time in order to get to the goal we want to get to, these are the teams that we are going to have to play,” Jones noted.
“To get into the next step, we will have to play the top teams in the world and for any team or player, these challenges are ones to relish. It is how you get to test yourself. You will use teams or players as measuring sticks for yourself and see how good you can stand the test and what you might need to do to get better,” he reasoned.
“Football is won on the day on the field and anything can happen and our team I think will be well prepared to stand up to the challenge,” he added.
Speaking about the makeup of his team, the T&T coach said: “There are quite a few young players in the team. The team itself needed to be refreshed. We had a major group of players that have been running for ten or 11 years or so and in order to kind of fashion what is not only going to happen now, but for at least the future of T&T football, it needed to add new blood and continue to add new blood going forward.”
T&T SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Kamika Forbes, Klil Keshwar, Tenesha Palmer.
Defenders: Liana Hinds, Rhea Belgrave, Victoria Swift, Chelsea Jadoo, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Lauryn Hutchinson.
Midfielders: Amaya Ellis, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Sarah De Gannes, Tori Paul.
Forwards: Maya Matouk, Maria-Francis Serrant, Raenah Campbell, Jolie St Louis, Cayla McFarlane, Brianna Austin.