Canelo Alvarez is training in San Diego for a second title fight at 175 pounds, a May 7 meeting against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas, but his second fight of 2022 is already planned.
If Canelo prevails, as expected, he’ll meet his bitter rival, Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, in a trilogy match-up for the undisputed 168-pound championship on September 17. Canelo and GGG agreed to the deal in February contingent on victories from Canelo and Golovkin in their respective spring match-ups.
Earlier this month, GGG handled business with a ninth-round stoppage of Ryota Murata in Saitama, Japan, one day after he turned 40. Canelo said he has no plans to watch a replay of the middleweight title fight but saw highlights. “He did what he’s supposed to do,” Canelo, boxing’s top star, told ESPN. “He looked strong like always.”
Golovkin, who has never competed at the 168-pound limit, will move up to super-middleweight for a third crack at Canelo. Their September 2017 bout was ruled a majority draw before Canelo won the middleweight title rematch one year later via majority decision in a fight-of-the-year contender.
The return bout was slated for May 2018 but postponed after Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. Canelo said the adverse finding was the result of tainted meat consumed in Guadalajara, but GGG didn’t buy the alibi and claimed he noticed track marks on Alvarez’s arms heading into the first fight.
The string of comments ratcheted up the bad blood between the elite fighters and time hasn’t served to wipe the slate clean. “He always says something about me; he always talking about me. That’s why (it’s personal),” said Alvarez, ESPN’s No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer.
“It is not personal for me,” GGG told ESPN. “I moved on from those fights before I returned home. I do not dwell in the past. If fighting me again is personal to him, why did it take him four years to decide to do it? “...Maybe he wants people to forget the first two fights because they are too painful for him? I do not know why because they were both great fights.”
The first two bouts were commercial bonanzas, both on pay-per-view and at the gate, and the third figures to be no different. Still, Alvarez, 31, has expressed little interest in a third meeting after he defeated Golovkin in the rematch.