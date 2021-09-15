TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Carlista Mohammed and Kyle Hannays will travel to Spain later this month to complete the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Level III Coaching Course.
Both have already passed the theoretical component of the course, which focuses on coaching high performance players, and they will spend three months in Spain working on the practical aspects.
Hannays was instrumental in the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) receiving an ITF bronze level certification for their coaches education programme last year. The former respected junior is in charge of coaching and development for TATT as well as the National Junior Development Performance Programme.
Mohammed, the former public relations officer and now general secretary of TATT, is one of the most successful players the country has produced in the last two decades. The 31-year-old is the defending champion in the country’s leading tournaments—National Championships and Tranquillity Open—and is in fact a five-time winner in each of them.
Mohammed has coached this country’s Fed Cup (now Billie Jean Cup) team for the last three years and was also in charge in the last CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games in Colombia in 2018.
The country’s top-ranked female player and Hannays will become the most successful coaches in the country if they are successful by the end of the year.
Former TATT president and secretary Jermille Danclar was recently awarded a scholarship by the ITF to pursue a masters’ degree in sports administration at the Russian International Olympic University and he will also depart shortly.