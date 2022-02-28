TRINIDAD and Tobago’s elite swimmer Dylan Carter concluded his first meet with a silver in his 2022 season-opener, adding a silver in the men’s 50m freestyle, his third medal of the Fourth Copa Heller Meet in Mexico, Sunday night.
The 26-year-old Team TTO swimmer splashed to a 22.54-second effort in the final behind USA Olympian and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 4x100m medley relay gold medallist Michael Andrew, who took gold in 22.08 seconds. Mexico’s Gabriel Castano earned bronze in 23.06 seconds
Earlier in the morning prelims, Carter qualified second fastest in 24.12 seconds with Andrew the fastest seed in 23.60 seconds.
On Saturday, Carter had copped gold in the 100m freestyle event in 50.04 seconds after being the second-fastest qualifier for the event in a time of 51.82.
Carter, the 2021 FINA World Short Course men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist, also won silver on the first day of the competition on Friday night, losing by three one-hundredths of a second -- 23.64 to 23.67 seconds -- in the 50m butterfly final. Third was Jose Angel Martinez (24.75).
The meet is taking place in Querétaro, Mexico, at 1,800 metres altitude, and the event comes two months after the 26-year-old athlete claimed global silverware at the FINA Worlds in the UAE.