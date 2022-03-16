MEN BOXING
Nigel Paul
Ideally, it would have been the Olympic Games but Nigel Paul would be more than satisfied by the measure of redemption and history that he achieved at the AIBA World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The super heavyweight’s bronze medal performance here was the best achievement ever by a Trinidad and Tobago boxer at this event. After executing a 4-1 victory over Albania’s Nelson Hysa, Paul proceeded to enjoy a win over Ayoub Ghadfa of Spain by the same margin. A third, straight 4-1 triumph over Turk Berat Acar in the quarterfinals took Paul into the final four. While further progress was stymied by Russia’s Mark Petrovskii and his own 4-1 advantage over Paul, the Chaguanas native earned the automatic bronze medallion that goes to those who make it to the semi-finals. The cancellation of the Pan American Olympic Qualification Tournament in Buenos Aires - and the subsequent usage of rankings for advancement - may have robbed Paul of the opportunity to compensate for his crushing 2016 defeat by Nigerian Efe Ajagba, at the ‘Games themselves, but, at the end of the day, the Trinidadian still seized his chance to make his mark at the global level.
CANOEING
Nicholas Robinson
Caught in between the example set by his older brother, Matthew, who stuck with the sport, and the urging of his parents, Nicholas Robinson re-dedicated himself to canoeing at a competitive level, after eight years in the backwaters. Since then, the result has been a marked improvement in his all-round ability, including his times. This was on display for all to see at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, las September. Robinson made it all the way to the semi-finals of the K-1 200 metres contest. After his first round heat clocking of 43.11 seconds, he advanced to the semis, where he timed in at 42.91 when he crossed the finish line. Robinson also competed in the K-1 500 metres competition and achieved a time of 2:04.16 minutes in his heat.
On the eve of the World Championships, Robinson was included in an ICF development camp, where, along with fellow competitors from across the globe, he was exposed to the top-notch coaches of his discipline. The goal here: to become an even better canoeist. It was an occasion in keeping with Nicholas Robinson’s upward trajectory at the moment.
CYCLING
Nicholas Paul
Amidst diverse experiences that included an Olympic Games debut and bittersweet situations therein, Nicholas Paul, in one of the most eye-catching fashions possible, continued to further enhance his reputation as one of the cycling world’s most impressive young talents. The 23-year old earned the silver medal in the 1 km time trial at the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France, last October 22, when he clocked 59.269 seconds to finish 0.523 seconds behind Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland. This was an immediate follow up to Paul’s triple triumph at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, where he won gold medals in the 1 km time trial, keirin and sprint. He later earned a silver medal in the sprint at the UCI Track Champions League event in Panevezys, Lithuania. It all served as a memorable sequel to his experiences at his first Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where he seemed to have booked his spot in the semi-finals of the sprint, only to be called for a line violation and forced into a losing ride-off against his Russian opponent, Denis Dmitriev. Paul eventually settled for a sixth-place overall ranking in the event to go along with 12th spot in the keirin.
SAILING
Andrew Lewis
In participating in his third Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Andrew Lewis has almost certainly confirmed that he is, with little doubt, the very face of Trinidad and Tobago sailing, if not the greatest competitor in this sport out of this southern Caribbean paradise. In Tokyo, Lewis managed a 29th-place overall finish in the men’s Laser class, following his schedule of ten races and a points score of 203. His best performance amongst these races was his seventh-place position earned in the final challenge. He had earlier begun 2021 with a fourth-place finish at the Hempel World Cup series round 2 event in Miami, Florida. At the Hempel World Cup Allianz Regatta at Modemblik, Netherlands, Lewis earned himself a 24th-place ranking. He also travelled to Vilamoura, Portugal for the ILCA European Continental Qualification event, where he claimed the 34th position.
SWIMMING
Dylan Carter
Like most of his fellow athletes, Dylan Carter had to shoulder the burdens induced by COVID-19-related restrictions - yet he managed to find a way to prevail in the end. At the FINA World Championships (25 m) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Carter claimed the silver medal in the 50 metres butterfly as he posted a Trinidad and Tobago national record time of 21.98 seconds. Carter’s final mark eclipsed the 22.18 national record that he had earlier set in the semi-finals. He also successively lowered that 100 metres butterfly national standard to 50.22 seconds and then to 49.87 in the opening round heats and semi-finals, respectively. This followed another successful season of competition in the International Swim League. The London Roar team member won seven gold medals, eight silver medals and nine bronze medals as he set a 100 metres freestyle national record of 46.39 while competing in the freestyle relays during the playoffs. He also twice lowered the 50 metres butterfly national record.
Carter participated in his second Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he established a new 100 metres butterfly national record of 52.36 seconds and was ranked 22nd overall in the 100 metres freestyle.
ATHLETICS
Jereem Richards
In spite of the limited opportunities for traveling, competing and training endured by local track and field athletes prior to July 2021, the likes of Jereem Richards demonstrated that, regardless of the circumstances, outstanding talent always manages to shine through. He scored 200 metres victories at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Clermont, Florida and the USATF Grand Prix meet in Eugene, Oregon in times of 20.37 and 20.26 seconds, respectively. Another highlight was a third-place finish at the USATF Golden Games in Walnut, California, where he clocked 20.20 in the process. In achieving victory in the 150 metres race at the Adidas Boost Boston Games, he established a national record time of 14.75 seconds as established Jamaican speedster Yohan Blake and the USA’s Andrew Hudson finished second and third in 14.93 and 14.94 seconds. Richards also made it all the way to both the 200 metres and 4x400 metres relay finals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and finished eighth in both instances. To overcome the aforementioned challenges and place amongst the top eight 200 metres competitors in the world was an accomplishment for which Richards later expressed his satisfaction.