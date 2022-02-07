TEAM TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter believes the International Swimming Federation (FINA) is playing with athletes’ earning potential with their timing of the now re-scheduled FINA World Aquatics Championships.
In a media release yesterday, FINA president Husain Al-Musallam along with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced an agreement for Budapest to hold the Worlds from June 18-July 3.
This comes after FINA and the Fukuoka 2022 Organising Committee last week announced the postponement of the Worlds from May 13-29, 2022 to July 14-30, 2023 “due to the current health impacts of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and the pandemic measures currently in place in Japan.”
Carter had called that decision a “joke”, questioning why the world body for aquatics failed to plan the gala event — which includes five FINA aquatics disciples swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming — in a restricted bio-safety environment, similar to other professional and world sporting organisations.
Carter cited the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships at which he won silver in the men’s 50m butterfly as an example of FINA already showing the capability and capacity to host an event in a bio-secure “bubble.”
Yesterday FINA stated that: “The agreement ensures athletes have a global aquatics championship to target in the summer of 2022. The agreement was reached after approval from the FINA Bureau today.”
The move for FINA to host the Worlds again in 2022 is seen as a reaction to the backlash by key stakeholders, including athletes and coaches who lamented the postponement.
“As an aquatics community, we are finding solutions around the pandemic and today’s announcement is an important step in this process,” FINA President Husain Al-Musallam stated in the release. “We know we need to be imaginative in our approach in navigating through the current health crisis for our athletes. Today’s agreement is a testament to this work. FINA also recognises that the pandemic is evolving differently according to time and place. We are extremely fortunate to have event hosts that share our passion for aquatics and have the willingness, capability and flexibility to organise FINA’s most prestigious event. We are deeply grateful to all our hosts and know that aquatics athletes feel the same way.”
Al-Musallam continued: “With four FINA World Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games over the next four years, we are maximising the racing opportunities and earnings potential for established and emerging aquatics athletes alike.”
But Carter said he believes the FINA move and timing to host Worlds during this new period will cause problems for the organisers of the International Swimming League (ISL) in finding an alternative starting point for the preliminary round of the fourth season. The ISL is a competition created to offer elite level swimmers the opportunity to earn huge pay cheques.
“I think it’s clear that they (FINA) are indecisive and now have moved World Champs to directly conflict with the beginning of the ISL season; probably to force athletes to choose which event they would attend,” Carter said. “It seems likely that ISL would move its dates so as not to conflict with the new World Champs dates.”
Carter added he will wait to see how the ISL responds before deciding whether he would attend the FINA event.
“(It is) clear that FINA feels threatened by the potential of athletes gravitating away from their events. Just shows again where FINA’s priorities are: not for the athletes,” Carter said. “They don’t want us to earn money or compete in other sanctioned big events.”
A source who wished to remain anonymous because the person was not authorised to speak on the issue has said that ISL organisers were planning to start their team competition in June when the Worlds were scheduled for May 13-29.
The ISL is yet to announce a host city or date for the fourth season.