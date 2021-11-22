DYLAN CARTER splashed to one gold, one silver and two bronze medals to power his London Roar to win the Match Day Four semifinal playoffs in the International Swimming League (ISL) at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Stadium, Eindhoven, Holland, on the weekend.
London Roar extended their lead from the first day of the two-day semifinal to amass 534.5 points, ahead of Cali Condors (474.5), Carter’s former team LA Current (438.5), and Team Iron (324.5).
In the overall standings, Energy Standard, London Roar and Cali Condors are in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with seven points each.
After assisting the Roar to men’s 400 metres freestyle relay gold and silver in the men’s 400m medley relay on Saturday, Carter earned bronze in both the men’s 100m freestyle and the 400m mixed medley relay on Sunday.
The individual medal came first when 25-year-old Carter touched the wall in the men’s 100 free in 46.64 seconds for bronze. His Roar teammate, Australian Kyle Chalmers (45.70) was golden. French import Maxime Rooney got his finger to the wall just ahead of the Team TTO swimmer for silver in 46.63 seconds.
In the mixed 4x100 medley relay, Carter (50.16) swam the first leg - the backstroke - followed by Ross Murdoch (57.85-breaststroke), Marie Wattel (57.39-butterfly), and Emma Mc Keon (50.73-freestyle) to claim bronze in three minutes, 36.13 seconds, behind Cali Condors (3:33.79) and LA Current (3:35.90).
Carter and London Roar will complete their schedule on Match Day Five, on November 25 and 26 at the same venue, against Energy Standard, LA Current and DC Trident, while Match Day Six, on November 27 and 28, will feature Cali Condors, Titans, Aqua Centurions and Iron.