TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to compensate for the disappointment of not making the Men’s 50m freestyle A final when he splashes into action in the men’s 50m butterfly in Canet-en-Roussillon in France today.
At the third and final stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum yesterday, Carter slipped at the start of the heats of 50m free, finishing in 13th place in 22.69 seconds, only good enough for a B final appearance. In the consolation final, the 25-year-old swimmer made amends, easily winning in 22.24 seconds ahead of Hungary’s Szebastian Szabo (22.43) and Brazil’s Gabriel Santos (22.44).
Great Britain sprinter Ben Proud took the A final in 21.89, defeating Bruno Fratus (21.99), who won the event at the first two legs in Monaco and Barcelona. The Netherlands’ Jesse Putz splashed to third in 20.11.
Carter said he was disappointed to be in the consolation final.
“A minor slip at the blocks that cost me some time,” Carter explained. “Clearly from the time I swam tonight (last night) I had the quality to be in the main final. But I got refocused and was able to swim a faster time tonight (last night) that would have been relatively competitive in the A final.”
Carter’s ‘B’ time would have placed him sixth in the A final.
Carter explained while the 50m freestyle was not his main event, he was working on improving his performances in that one-lap dash.
“It is my second fastest time ever, so I am happy with it and I am really hoping to get down to 21 (seconds) really soon. I think that I have swum 22-low twice already this year so we still have World Champs and Commonwealth Games and that is where we want to make the time-drops. So if we could shave two-tenths in World Champs and get into the 21s, that will be really competitive.”
The FINA World Aquatics Championships splash off in Budapest, Hungary from June 17 — July 3 followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.
At the first Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco, Carter was eliminated at the semi-final round in the Men’s 50m butterfly, finishing third in the Skins format — an elimination-style event with an opening round followed by a round of 16, a round of eight then the semi-finals and a final being contested between the two swimmers who endured to the end.
World class field
In a world class field, Carter, the 2021 FINA World Short Course men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist topped the opening round of 48 swimmers, posting a 23.38-second effort ahead of Ukraine’s 2017 World Championship bronze medallist Andriy Govrov (23.46) and Hungary’s world record holder Szebastian Szabo (23.57). USA Olympic gold medallist Michael Andrews (23.61) and Brazil’s Nicholas Santos, the man who beat Carter for the gold last December, rounded out the top five (23.71).
In the round of 16, Carter topped his heat, stopping the clock in 23.42 ahead of the Netherlands’ Thomas Verhoven (23.51) and Szabo (23.56) and Santos (23.72) , all four advancing to the quarter-finals.
In the ensuing quarters (round of 8 swimmers), Carter secured his semi-final berth, finishing second behind Santos (23.14) who splashed out of lane eight, Carter second by a nail in 23.18 and Andrews third in 23.31. The final qualifier for the semi-final round (four swimmers) was Szabo in 23.33.
The rest of the quarter-final saw the elimination of Govrov (23.50), Verhoeven (23.53), Nyls Korstanje (23.53) and Sweden’s Noe Ponti (23.66). Carter was satisfied with that performance.
“Just four one hundredths off my personal best and national record. It is a good time and obviously I would have liked to be in the final two, just missed out. I was third but it is a world class field, two world record holders in the event in the race, plus Michael Andrews, an Olympic finalist as well, so it is a stacked field racing the best in the world. Those are going to be the main guys I am going to be racing against in Budapest, so it is really good prep for me to be hanging onto with these guys right now...so all in all I am pretty happy and positive about it.”