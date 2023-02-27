TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter opened his 2023 season with a full set of medals at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup which took place at the Alberca del Polideportivo Metropolitano, Zapopan, Mexico, over the weekend.
Carter’s gold came in the men’s 100m freestyle in 49.18 seconds, the 27-year-old TTO Olympian reaching the top spot and being the only racer of the field to go under the 50-second barrier. Retired world champion and world record-holder Nicholas Santos of Brazil made an appearance, the 43-year-old taking in his pet 50-metre fly event, climbing atop the podium once again with a gold medal with a time of 23.44 seconds.
That performance edged out American Michael Andrew who copped silver in 23.53 while Carter rounded out the top three in 23.70. Although retired, Santos now ranks second in the world in the 50m fly event, sitting only behind leader Takeshi Kawamoto of Japan who holds the top time of 23.26.
Andrew now ranks fifth while Carter also makes it into the top ten. Carter concluded his meet with a silver medal swim in the men’s 50m freestyle, stopping the clock in 22.47 seconds behind Andrew, who claimed top honours in producing a winning effort of 22.22.
Carter is expected to have a hectic international schedule in this pre-Olympic year with potential participation in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Panama from June 23-July 8; the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30; and the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 20-November 5.