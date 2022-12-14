TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter finished sixth in the Men’s 50-metre butterfly final yesterday at the conclusion of day two of the 16th short course FINA World Swimming Championships, currently taking place in Melbourne, Australia.
The race was won by Brazil’s effervescent veteran, 42-year-old Nicholas Santos who hung up his goggles after being crowned the oldest world champion yet again, in a new championship record of 21.78 seconds.
The “Old Man” successfully defended his title as he became a four-time world champion in the event, announcing his retirement immediately after the race.
Switzerland’s Noe Ponti claimed silver in 21.96 seconds while co-world record holder with Santos, Hungary’s Szebaztian Szabo (21.98), had to settle for bronze in 21.98 seconds.
Carter didn’t seem to get off to his customary explosive start in the underwater phase after 15 metres and was sixth at the half-way mark in 10.10 seconds, a position in which he remained.
Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong was fourth in 22.01, equalling the Asian record he posted in the preliminaries, followed by 30-year-old Chad Le Clos of South Africa in 22.11 in fifth. Carter came next in 22.14, with Germany’s Marius Kusch (22.18) and Estonia’s Daniel Zaitsev (22.38) rounding out the places.
On the opening day, Carter improved to a 22.02-second clocking in winning his semi-final heat, finishing ahead of Santos (22.08) and third-placed Teong (22.18) who had posted the joint-fastest time in the heats (22.01).
Ponti, who had tied Teong as the fastest swimmer in the heats, finished second in semi-final two behind Szabo, (21.90), the only swimmer to go sub-22 and the fastest overall at that point.
Carter is due to compete today in the 50m backstroke and in the 50m freestyle tomorrow. The 26-year-old has been in top form, coming from last month’s 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup, in which he swam unbeaten in the 50m backstroke, fly, and freestyle events.
The total prize money for the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships is US$160,000 for the highest-ranked swimmers in individual events and for the best-ranked teams in the relays.
The prize money will be equally distributed to men and women for individual athletes and relay teams from first to eighth places. Individual and relay events will also see swimmers earning prizes of US$10,000 for first-place finishes, US$8,000 for second, and US$7,000 for third placings. US$25,000 will also be paid to the swimmers establishing a new world record during the Championships.