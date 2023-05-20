TTO INTERNATIONAL swimmer Dylan Carter is into the semi-finals of the “Skins” 50m butterfly after day one of the final leg of the Mare Nostrum Series in Monaco yesterday.
The 27-year-old forfeited participation in the Men’s 100m freestyle to splash into action in the Skins, an elimination styled event held over four rounds.
At the first round, Carter qualified as the fastest, touching in 23.36 to advance as part of top eight ahead of world record holder for the event, Ukraine’s Andrii Groove (23.46).
In the ensuing round to narrow to the top eight, the former University of Southern California student emerged as the fastest, throwing down a 23.47- second effort ahead of Michael Andrew (USA) (23.49), Sweden Olympian Noe Ponti (23.65) and Italian Olympian Thomas Ceccon (23.74).
The remaining qualifiers were Thomas Verhoeven (NED), 23.79, Meiron Cheruti (Israel), 24.11, Andrii Govorov (Ukraine), 24.17 and Jakub Majerski (Poland), 24.18.
In the quarter-final, the last round for yesterday, he qualified for the semis, posting the third fastest time in 23.56 seconds behind Ceccon (23.49) and Andrew (23.55). Ponti rounded out the semis qualifiers with a 23.67- second clocking. Gorov faded to eighth ( 24.17)
The semis splash off today with the fastest two advancing to the final.
Carter has won four medals to date in the Mare Nostrum, including two gold and two bronze. The Monaco leg of the Series concludes today.