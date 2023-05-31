Trinidad and Tobago track star Machel Cedenio emerged victorious in the men’s 400 metres event at the Meeting National de la Martinique, last Saturday.
Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.29 seconds to finish well ahead of Frenchman Gilles Biron, the runner-up in 46.62. Dominican Republic’s Ferdy Agramonte clocked 46.83 to finish third.
Tyra Gittens earned silver in the women’s long jump, the T&T athlete disturbing the sand at 6.30 metres. France’s Eloyse Lesueur-Aymonin and Fiona Aholu-Futse were first and third, respectively, jumping 6.47 and 6.12.
Kyle Greaux clocked 20.76 seconds to claim bronze in the men’s 200m, behind Dominican Republic’s Jose Gonzalez, the winner in 20.24, and Gabon’s Guy Maganga Gorra (20.65).
Greaux finished third in his 100m qualifying heat in 10.57 seconds to qualify for the final eighth fastest. The T&T sprinter, however, opted out of the championship race, which was won by Dominican Republic’s Melbin Marcelino in 10.17.
At the Budapest Quest meet, in Jamaica, Dorian Charles seized silver in the men’s javelin. The T&T athlete landed the spear 63.03 metres. Jamaicans Zaavan Richards and Gabriel Lim earned gold and bronze, respectively, throwing 63.30 and 62.51.
At the Tropical Park Open 2 meet, in Florida, USA, T&T’s Taejha Badal finished fourth in the women’s 200m in 24.10 seconds. Top spot went to Bahrain’s 2019 400m world champion Salwa Eid Naser in 22.90.
Badal was first in her section and sixth overall in the 100m finals in 11.69 seconds. American Maia McCoy was golden in 11.31.
Jalen Purcell and Ohdel James earned relay gold at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 2 Outdoor Championships, in Colorado.
Purcell was part of the West Texas A&M University team that won the men’s 4x100m final in 38.70 seconds. In the men’s 4x400m championship race, James helped West Texas A&M to victory in three minutes, 05.80 seconds.