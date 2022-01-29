Chances for all

Newly appointed Cricket West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said he will be looking to broaden the pool of players to choose from by not limiting the available talent to a specific format of the game.
As it stands, the West Indies white-ball team is very different to its Test squad but Haynes said: “We don’t believe that there should be white ball cricketers and red ball cricketers.”
Haynes faced the media yesterday in a virtual media conference, fielding questions about the West Indies’ One Day International and T20 International teams that will travel to India in February for three ODIs and three T20Is.
“We believe that we’re not like India and picking from 1.2 billion people,” said Haynes.
“We have a very small pool and we feel it is important that if someone is doing well in Test cricket, it is important that we recognise that and give him an opportunity to play 50 over cricket for West Indies because that can broaden the pool.
“We don’t believe that there should be white ball cricketers and red ball cricketers. We interested in picking players who can play a role that we want them to play in any format of the game and our aim is to make sure that we act in fairness and in a professional manner,” he continued.
He also reiterated that the policy of selecting the best possible team to represent the West Indies still stands.
“…It doesn’t matter where the person comes from and that is our aim, that we get the best team out there so that West Indies can get some success,” he added.
Haynes is also hoping that Test match players will be able to enhance the performance of the ODI team as they seek qualification for the next 50-over World Cup in India next year.
“What we are saying regarding the Test matches, if you look at West Indies in the last couple of years, there were hardly people coming in from the Test team playing in the 50-over competition,” Haynes pointed out.
“The majority of the players that were in the 50 over competition were playing T20s as well. And our record at the moment, we did struggle to bat 50 overs so we believe that if we get someone doing well in Test cricket, that they will be able to enhance our 50 over team and you have to take into consideration as well that we are preparing for the 2023 World Cup in India,” the lead selector reasoned.
He also said the transfer of skills can go the other way as well, with T20 players getting a chance in the longer format.
With regard to T20 players getting a chance in the Test team, Haynes said: “Yes I think that is possible.”
“If you look at a player like Akeal Hosein who is doing very well (in T20 cricket), I think he could be someone you can look at to rival the other left-arm spinners we’ve got in mind. So, then you will be having competition among the players for places and I feel that will be very good for us,” he added.
Commenting on Darren Bravo’s selection for the India tour, Haynes said: “I think somebody like Bravo is a quality player and the new panel would just like to give him a chance at this time.”
“I don’t think anybody is taking anybody’s spot. Any spot that someone gets is their spot. We’re looking at a lot of players. I feel that even though our pool is small, we can get the best from the players when there is competition for places,” he continued.
“Over the years people used to get lots of chances but we will probably find that you have to limit the amount of chances that people get because there will be so many people vying for positions and I feel that is the best way for us to get results because you want people to be looking over their shoulder and know there are one or two guys (waiting),” he concluded.