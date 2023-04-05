Trinidad and Tobago’s Dorian Charles established a new national junior decathlon record at the 2023 Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, last week.
Charles accumulated 6,579 points to earn silver in the Boys Open decathlon. The previous T&T under-20 record, 6,308, was set by Ian West in 2016. Charles also competed in the Boys and Girls Champs Boys 16-19 400 metres hurdles, the 17-year-old athlete finishing 14th overall in 54 seconds flat.
Charles’ Jamaica College team-mates, Lebron James and his younger brother Jaidi were golden at Boys and Girls Champs. Lebron landed the spear a personal best 63.73 metres for top spot in the Boys Open javelin, while Jaidi emerged victorious in the Boys 14-15 high jump with a 1.95 metres clearance.
Natasha Fox finished fourth in the Girls Open 400m hurdles final in a personal best 58.95 seconds. She was 11th fastest in the Girls 17-18 100m hurdles in 14.57. Fox struck gold at the meet as part of the Edwin Allen High School Girls Open 4x400m relay team. Edwin Allen won the 4x4 final in three minutes, 31.78 seconds.
Charles, Lebron, Jaidi and Fox will all wear Trinidad and Tobago colours on the weekend at the Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas.
In Florida, USA, University of Pittsburgh senior Clement Campbell grabbed Pepsi Florida Relays college Men’s long jump gold with a 7.42m leap.
Nathan Cumberbatch warmed up for the Carifta Games with victory in the high school boys’ 800m. The Shorewood High School senior got home in a personal best 1:50.33.
T&T track star Jereem “The Dream” Richards teamed up with Americans Noah Williams, Josephus Lyles and his brother Noah Lyles for Olympic Development Men’s 4x400m gold in 3:02.99.
Asa Guevara was fourth in the Olympic Development Men’s 400m in 47.35 seconds. Machel Cedenio was a non-finisher in the same event. University of Maryland sprinter Ako Hislop clocked 10.55 seconds for 21st spot overall in the college men’s 100m. Campbell was 23rd in 10.56. Hislop was 31st in the college Men’s 200m in 21.51.
At the Bobcat Invitational, in Texas, Safiya John won the Women’s heptathlon. The University of Southern Mississippi senior accumulated 5,268 points.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph clocked a personal best 1:50.74 to finish sixth in the Men’s 800m. University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr was tenth in the Men’s 100m in 10.62 seconds.
Taejha Badal got to the line in 11.92 seconds for 11th spot overall in the Women’s 100m. In the 200, Badal was 22nd fastest in 24.22, while Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was 23rd in 24.28. University of Iowa junior Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 14.38m to finish 13th in the Women’s shot put.
At the Friends University Spring Invitational, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock picked up Men’s 200m silver in a wind-aided 21.08 seconds. Northwest Kansas Technical College sophomore Marcus Purcell was tenth overall in 21.59. Purcell was seventh in the 100m final in 10.67. He clocked 10.61 in the qualifying round.
Cloud County Community College student Anson Moses earned 6,379 points to bag bronze in the Men’s decathlon.
In Missouri, Reyare Thomas secured Southwest Baptist Invitational Women’s 100m bronze in 11.88 seconds.
At the Big Five Meet, in Pennsylvania, Amiri Prescod finished third in the Men’s 100m dash in 10.78 seconds. The Villanova University sprinter was fourth overall in the 200 in 21.85.
Tyra Gittens disturbed the sand at 6.38m for fifth spot in the Texas Relays women’s long jump event. University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray finished sixth in the women’s shot put with a 16.72m throw.
New Mexico Junior College sophomore Kelsey Daniel produced a 15.98m effort to finish 11th in the Men’s triple jump. Ohio State University’s Leah Bertrand was 16th fastest in the Women’s 100m in a wind-assisted 11.40 seconds. University of Kentucky junior Iantha Wright was 37th in a windy 11.76.
South Plains College student Justin Guy finished 24th overall in the Men’s 110m hurdles in a windy 13.88 seconds. There were windy performances too from West Texas A&M University junior Jalen Purcell and New Mexico Junior College’s Che Saunders. Purcell was 29th in the Men’s 100m in 10.38, while Saunders was 51st in the Men’s 110m hurdles timed final in 14.84.
At the West Coast Relays, in California, Shaquille Singuineau finished fifth in the Men’s shot put with a 16.13m effort.
At the Colonial Relays, in Virginia, Columbia University’s Jahi Hernandez clocked 10.76 seconds for 14th spot in the men’s 100m. And in California, Boise State University senior David Pierce was 25th in the Stanford Invitational Men’s 200m in 22.07 seconds.