Chung in CAC 16

France-based table tennis pro Rheann Chung is into the round of 16 in the women’s singles event at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador.
In her round of 32 match, yesterday, Chung held off a spirited challenge from Venezuela’s Mariangel Diaz, the Trinidad and Tobago player winning 11-3, 11-5, 4-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10.
Chung was busy on Friday. She got the better of Dominican Republic’s Yasiris Ortiz 4-11, 15-13, 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6 in the round of 64, and then hustled over to the opening ceremony at the Jorge “Magico” Gonzalez National Stadium, where she proudly carried the T&T flag.
“It was a privilege,” Chung said in a social media post yesterday, “to have been asked by the TTOC (Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee) to bear the Trinidad and Tobago flag at the opening Ceremony of the 2023 CAC Games.”
Chung’s stepfather, the late Dexter St Louis was the T&T flagbearer at the 2014 CAC Games in Vera Cruz, Mexico.
Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas and Khaleel Asgarali exited the men’s singles, yesterday, in the round of 32. Wilson went under 11-9, 7-11, 11-3, 12-14, 7-11, 7-11 to Guatemala’s Sergio Carrillo. Douglas lost to Costa Rica’s Daniel Araya 11-5, 9-11, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 9-11. And Asgarali was stopped by top-seeded Brian Afanador, of Puerto Rico, 11-3, 11-5, 11-3, 11-6.
In the round of 64, on Friday, Asgarali defeated Guyana’s Christopher Franklin 11-3, 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, Douglas got past Nicaragua’s Genaro Roustan 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-2, 11-8, and Wilson beat Haiti’s Donika St Fleur 15-13, 5-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-5. Another T&T player, Yuvraaj Dookram went under to Dominican Republic’s Abit Tejada, 8-11, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 7-11.
Chloe Fraser lost to Honduran Rebecca Ayestas in her round of 64 women’s singles contest, the 14-year-old France-based T&T player going under 5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 15-13, 4-11. Imani Edwards-Taylor was beaten at 6, 5, 2 and 3 by Colombia’s Juliana Lozada.
And Ambika Sitram was stopped by El Salvador’s Keren Bolanos, 11-2, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9.
Just before press time, yesterday, Douglas and Chung bowed out in the mixed doubles.
They lost their round of 16 matchup against Dominican Republic’s Isaac Vila and Esmerlyn Castro, 9-11, 11-8, 10-12, 10-12.
In the round of 32, the T&T pair beat Costa Ricans Alejandro Montoya and Sofia Perez at 7, 8 and 6. Also in the round of 32, Wilson and Fraser suffered a 7-11, 12-14, 11-9, 9-11 defeat at the hands of Franklin and his Guyana teammate Natalie Cummings.
Chung and Edwards-Taylor will be on show today in the women’s doubles, while Wilson and Douglas fly the T&T flag in men’s doubles.
Chung’s women’s singles round of 16 showdown with Cuban Daniela Fonseca takes place tomorrow.
After press time, last night, T&T swimmers Dylan Carter and Nikoli Blackman were in the pool, bidding for precious metal in the men’s 100 metres freestyle final.
Blackman was fifth fastest in the preliminaries in 50.21 seconds, while Carter was sixth at 50.37.
In women’s beach volleyball, Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph got past the United States Virgin Islands combination of Amber Bennett and Cristina Almeida 21-18, 21-19 in a 9-16 classification match.
Glasgow and Joseph face a Colombian pair today in a 9-12 classification showdown.
In boxing, Donnel Phillip lost 4-1 to Bahamian Rashield Williams in a men’s 63.5-kilogramme round of 16 contest.
Another T&T boxer, Al Jaleel Jokhu was in action after press time, last night, in a men’s 51kg quarterfinal duel.