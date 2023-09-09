Coco tops Sabalenka

Cori Coco Gauff set aside a so-so start and surged to her first Grand Slam title at age 19, coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the US Open final yesterday, to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.
Gauff, who is from Florida, is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. If last year’s US Open was all about saying goodbye to Williams as she competed for the final time, this year’s two weeks in New York, turned into a “Welcome to the big time!” for Gauff.
This is the sort of triumph that had—fairly or not—been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene at 15 by becoming the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history and making it to the fourth round in her Grand Slam debut in 2019.
She reached her initial major final at last year’s French Open, finishing as the runner-up, and now has earned the biggest trophy of her still-nascent career. Gauff earned a 12th consecutive victory and 18th in her past 19 matches dating back to a first-round exit at the All England Club in July.
The No. 6-seeded Gauff did it by withstanding the power displayed by Sabalenka on nearly every swing of her racket, eventually getting accustomed to it and managing to get back shot after shot.
Sabalenka came in with a 23-2 record at major tournaments in 2023, including her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. The Belarusian already was assured of rising from No. 2 to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time from tomorrow.
But she was reduced to the role of foil by the fans. As often happens when an American plays in America, Gauff was the recipient of by far the most support from the seats in 23,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her pre-match TV interview, shown on the video screens in the arena, was drowned out by the sound of applause and cheers reverberating off the closed retractable roof.
Even in the early stages, winners by Gauff were celebrated as if the match were over. So were Sabalenka’s miscues. Her faults and, especially, double-faults—and there were six in all.
By the end, Sabalenka had made 46 unforced errors, far more than double Gauff’s total of 19. Here’s another way to view it: Gauff only needed to deliver 13 winners to accumulate 83 points.