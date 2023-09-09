Coco tops Sabalenka

The Trinbago Knight Riders men’s and women’s teams have a big weekend ahead.

For the TKR women, their 3.30 p.m. match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors ladies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, will see one of those teams qualify for tomorrow’s Massy Women CPL final, in which they will face the Barbados Royals women at the same venue.