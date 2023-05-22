Coleman in windy win

The USATF Bermuda Grand Prix Men’s 100 metres showdown, featuring Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles, lived up to its “main event” billing at the Flora Duffy Stadium here in Devonshire, Bermuda, yesterday.
Pushed by a strong 4.4 metres per second following wind—well above the 2.0 legal limit—Coleman stopped the clock at 9.78 seconds to strike gold at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, forcing fast-finishing fellow American Lyles to settle for silver in 9.80. Jamaican Ackeem Blake got to the line in 9.87 to pick up bronze.
Sunday’s race was Coleman’s 2023 100m opener. The 2019 world champion was thrilled with his run.
“I think I’ve got a good shot for this world championship, then I’m going to try to go out there and medal and take that momentum into Paris (Olympics).
“I’m just passionate,” Coleman continued. “I really love it and I love to compete. I know what I’m capable of, I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, I believe in myself, and I know what it takes to win.”
Consistently strong winds at the Duffy Stadium prompted meet organisers to flip the finish line for the sprints. Running on the back straight, Coleman, Lyles and Blake did not have to contend with a headwind. Instead, they enjoyed the wind at their backs.
Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn also benefited from a heavy following wind, the 3.5 metres per second gust pushing the Olympic champion to a 12.17 seconds victory in the women’s 100m hurdles. Camacho-Quinn’s wind-aided clocking was the third fastest time ever recorded under any conditions.
Only Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has gone faster. At last year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Amusan clocked a windy 12.06 and the 12.12 world record.
“The third fastest time in all conditions means a lot.
“I’m just in a better mental space this year,” Camacho-Quinn explained, “and I feel like that plays a big role in our lives.”
Camacho-Quinn dominated her Bermuda Grand Prix rivals, finishing well ahead of Jamaican Danielle Williams, the runner-up in 12.38, and third-placed Tonea Marshall (12.39) of the United States.
Reigning Olympic champion Steven Gardiner was dominant in the men’s 400m.
Gardiner completed his lap of the track in 44.42 seconds for a comfortable cushion on fellow Bahamian Alonzo Russell, the silver medallist in 45.24. Third spot went to American Trevor Stewart (45.58).
A thrilling women’s long jump duel climaxed in the sixth and final round, Tara Davis-Woodhall claiming top spot with a wind-assisted 7.11 metres leap.
Though the flamboyant Davis-Woodhall had produced windy 7.03-metre efforts in rounds two and three, she was second heading into the sixth round. Quanesha Burks was the leader with a windy 7.04 jump.
“It feels good to have three jumps over seven,” Davis-Woodhall declared. “When she (Burks) got me by one centimetre at 7.04, and I was at 7.03, that was a bit surprising. But I didn’t let it get in my head. I felt patience. I felt fast. I felt rhythm. I felt everything that I’ve done at practice in that jump and I couldn’t ask for more. I actually jumped out of the pit and I did a flip.”
The Duffy Stadium crowd was thoroughly entertained by the back and forth contest between the two in-form Americans. A colourful character, Davis-Woodhall embraced the Bermuda party atmosphere, the affable athlete dancing and jumping without inhibition to win the hearts of the lively grandstand spectators en route to an impressive victory.
“This crowd was unbelievable. I literally have chills right now because they were so in tune with the jumps. I’ve never seen a crowd like that. And honestly, it was perfect. Saturday was my 24th birthday, and I woke up to the beautiful ocean here in Bermuda and it was gorgeous. I am so pleased,” Davis-Woodhall ended. “I’m so thankful.”
Burks had to settle for second on the day, but played a key role in the Devonshire Drama. Nigerian Ruth Osoro was part of the supporting cast, bagging bronze with a 6.82m leap.
Tamari Davis got home first in the women’s 100m, the American crossing the line in 10.91 seconds. Jamaican Shashalee Forbes finished second in a personal best 10.98.
Another Jamaican, Andrenette Knight won the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.90 seconds. Bahamian Laquan Nairn was the class of the men’s long jump field, grabbing gold with a windy 8.32m effort. American Will Claye disturbed the sand at a windy 17.45 for gold in the men’s triple jump.
Americans Elijah Morrow and Abby Steiner were triumphant in the 200m events. Morrow won the men’s race in a windy 20.11 seconds, with second spot going to Canada’s Olympic half-lap champion Andre De Grasse in 20.28. Steiner’s windy 22.06 run earned her the women’s title, ahead of Bahamian Anthonique Strachan (22.34).
Puerto Rico’s Gabby Scott secured the women’s 400m title with a 51.65 seconds run. American Jamal Britt clocked a windy 12.99 for gold in the men’s 110m hurdles.
Jamaica and United States split the 4x1 relays. The Jamaica combination of Remona Burchell, Ashanti Moore, Forbes and Jonielle Smith won the women’s race in 42.80 seconds. In the men’s sprint relay, Americans Coleman, Kendal Williams, Josephus Lyles and Terrance Laird teamed up for victory in 38.21.