Trinidadian Gary Collins has been named 2022 SCC Coach of the Year.
Collins is former footballer with both the much-vaunted St Augustine Senior Comprehensive “Green Machine” team of the 1980s and also the ASL (Aviation Services Limited) football team.
Collins has been employed full time for 20 years as a Direct Care Worker at the Children’s Center of Hamden, a non-profit agency that caters services for at-risk and troubled youth, while also coaching.
He is currently head coach of the girls soccer team at North Haven Girls High School in Connecticut, which saw him honoured with the Coach of the Year award for 2022. He has been married 25 years and has two daughters, Isabella and Ciarra. Isabella joined the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 team in 2018 to participate in the CONCACAF qualifiers.
“In 2019, I took over the North Haven Girls High School programme and was named the Conference Coach of The year for the 2022 season,” stated Collins.
Following his playing days, Collins went into coaching with the South-Central Premier girls team and went undefeated in CT EDP League in 2008-’09. He has coached several other teams, including South Central Rush with which he won the Copa Northeast Rush tournament in Albany, New York.
“In 2020 I expanded my coaching once again when coach O’Brien offered me a position with the Connecticut Olympic Development Programme (ODP). The ODP programme is a pathway to the US national team,” Collins explained. Collins fondly remembers his playing days in T&T, prior to migrating to the United States in 1988. “I am a proud alumnus of St Augustine Senior Comprehensive School, better known as “The Green Machine”, revealed Collins, who recalled growing up in Curepe, a vibrant footballing community.
“When I was young, I would go and watch my uncle and his friends play on Sunday mornings at St Joseph’s field each week. My friends and I would go to the University of the West Indies (UWI) grounds each day and play small goal with the older kids.”
Having attended but not played for Mt Hope Junior Secondary School, he became starstruck when a friend asked him to go and watch St Augustine.
“I went home and told my mother about how I saw Garth (Pollonais) play and how good he was on the field. There were so many good players; John Nedd, Gary Da Silva, Chris Pugh, Marlon Guerra, Keith Serrett, Mario Matamorro, the list goes on. My all-time favourite was Christian Tam, he reminded me so much of my brother, Cavelle,” Collins reminisces.
“I dreamed of being on that field with the crowd support and all of Curepe coming out and supporting me and the team. My dream came true in 1983 when I enrolled at St Augustine,” Collins recollected.
“At this point Garth Pollonais was coach,” intimated Collins, who recalls former T&T national coach Jamaal Shabaaz (Hyron Best as he was known back then) being part of the coaching staff, with Collins later playing for him at the Caledonia AIA club.
“I remember walking on the field the first day of practice with the likes of Daniel Joseph, Hyron Durity, Kenny Stewart, Trevor Guerra, Earl Parris, Colin Roach and the towering figure of Von Samuel Curtis Barran in goal.”
With a group containing Kurt Forde, Sean Legende, Gerard Remy and Anthony Dandoolal, the “Green Machine” swept through the Secondary Schools Football League, winning a record five titles; the East Zone and National League and InterCol titles, as well as the Barclay’s Bank Knockout.
Collins captained St Augustine in 1985. But beating Naparima College in the National InterCol final a year earlier, is a special memory for Collins. “The excitement of playing in front of nearly 25,000 people was thrilling. The game lived up to its billing, as both teams battled to the end. We were tied 1-1 when Sean Legende received a cross from the right side and scored which, in my opinion, was probably one of the greatest goals in College football history.
“With a bicycle kick on the top of the box, we won the game 2-1. It was an amazing accomplishment for our team and the entire community of St Augustine. That year we won everything and I was voted one of the top-12 players of the year,” said Collins.
After he graduated from St Augustine, Collins joined the Alvin Corneal Coaching School (ALCONS) and later ASL Sports, where he got to play with top players such as Brian Williams, Stuart Charles Fevrier, Leroy Spann, Marlon Charles, Garth Pollonais and Peter Lewis.
“I remember Stuart Charles and Brian Williams came to me and said, ‘Youth man, look around, is only big players here, which means you are a big player’. I just smiled,” he recalls.
In 1988, along with his brother and a sister, Collins moved to Canada to live with his father, leaving his mother and two elder sisters behind. For three years, he struggled to find himself, having coping issues with the culture and cold weather.
“I told my brother I needed a change and that I thought about going back to school,” Colin revealed. “I turned to my former coaches Garth Pollonais and Alvin Corneal. I had been out of school for a while and it meant I would have to start at the junior college level and work my way to a four-year school.”
He continued: “Coach Corneal had some contacts and within a few days I received a call from Coach Charlie Inverso, head coach from Mercer County College (MCC) in Trenton, New Jersey.”
It meant that Collins was moving to another country, the United Sates, but this time alone. However, his transition was made easier because two former ALCONS teammates, Roland Joseph and Brian Espinoza, were already at Mercer.
Collins was offered a scholarship to Mercer where he excelled and was named to the All-region and All-American teams. And in 1993 he transferred to the four-year Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) where he played with eventually MLS and USA national team starts Brian Bliss, John DeBritto, Mike Pekte and Bo Oshonyi.
“I finished my playing career at Southern being named to the All Region and All New England teams. I graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.
While at SCSU, Collins got involved in the community coaching, through soccer clinics, which eventually led him towards coaching. And in 1995 he began coaching with South Central Premier Soccer Club (SCP). The rest is history.
“When I look back at all the accomplishments in my life, I am thankful for the people I have met along the way that gave me opportunities that have allowed me to create a good life for my family. It has been a journey,” he concluded.