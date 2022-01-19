Come to the party

Game time and production outside of his big three batters will be what West Indies women’s coach Courtney Walsh will be seeking on the pre World Cup tour of South Africa currently under way.
The Windies women will play four One-Day Internationals against the world-ranked no.2 South Africans from January 28 to February 6 in addition to a warm-up match against a South Africa XI on Tuesday. And Walsh is hoping his team can make the most of those opportunities before heading to New Zealand for the World Cup in March.
“We kind of planned for the tour to be this way because we wanted a very good test before we go into the World Cup. The one drawback we had was we didn’t get enough game time on the previous tour (the abandoned ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimababwe) which would have given us a lot more competitive cricket...but now we have to be looking at this tour to ensure that everybody gets ready for the World Cup,” Walsh said at a virtual media conference yesterday.
“I think when you’re playing the number two ranked team, you can’t ask for much better than that. We have to pull out all the stops and look at all the areas we need to improve on and this tour will give us those guidelines going into the World Cup,” he added.
Speaking about the role of the batters, especially those outside of the top order trio of captain Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, Walsh stressed that regular contributions from them would be “tremendously important.”
“We’ve expressed that to the team and that will be said again when we have our team meetings because you don’t want it to be a three-ladies team, especially in the batting department,” the coach said.
“We have ladies who can hold their own and who can do well and that was evident in the series in Pakistan. So if we can have the other players putting their hands up and giving that support so that it takes a lot of pressure off Deandra, a lot of pressure off Stafanie, a lot of pressure off Hayley, they can relax and enjoy the game a little bit more and if other people put scores on the board and they can continue to do so, then the totals I’ve been mentioning, we’ll be able to get those targets a lot easier. So it’s going to be a combined effort from everybody. I don’t want it to be just those three, you want other people to be coming to the party as well.”
Walsh added that he was looking for an average score of “240, 250” from his batting unit.
The series will see the return to the WI squad of leg-spinner Afy Fletcher to the squad after a year out due to maternity leave.
Walsh welcomed the experience she will bring but said: “We won’t be pushing her too much in this series but just to get her ready for the World Cup because she will bring a different level of experience and expertise...and we haven’t got anybody else in the squad that does what she does.”
As for the three uncapped players in the squad -- left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz, batter Mandy Mangru, and medium pacer Jannillea Glasgow -- Walsh said they have impressed so far on the tour.
“Really impressed with their attitude towards training. We’ve had three training sessions and the attitude has been excellent. The work that they have put in behind the scenes has been tremendous and once players are doing that you can’t fault them...The practice games will be key to see how they go.”