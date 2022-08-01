Complete set

While Nicholas Paul continued to scorch the Lee Valley VeloPark, winning his third medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games yesterday, his TTO teammates have not been quite as successful.
Paul completed a full set of precious metal at the 2022 Birmingham Games, adding bronze in the men’s kilometre time trial yesterday to his silver in Sunday’s sprint final and his gold in Saturday’s keirin final.
In other cycling results, Alexi Costa-Ramirez placed 15th in the women’s 10k scratch race while Akil Campbell did not finish the men’s 40km points race final.
Meanwhile, in squash, Charlotte Knaggs lost to Pakistan’s Amna Fayyaz 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 in her women’s Plate quarter-final fixture.
And in the pool, Kael York and Cadell Lyons both failed to advance out of heat five in the men’s 100m butterfly event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.
Also, in Judo, T&T’s Tyrone Charles was eliminated in the men’s 60kg, round of 16, by Simon Zulu of Zambia. Meanwhile, Anthony Joseph lost on points in his men’s featherweight, round of 16, bout against Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain.
T&T will have opportunities for more medals with the track and field segment of the games getting going today. T&T’S ace female sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye is scheduled to face the starter in the women’s 100-metre heats, while Dylan Carter will also get another chance to ascend the podium when he competes in the men’s 50-metre freestyle.
Carter will leave the blocks from lane four, in heat nine, of the swimmers’ sprint, at about 6.06 a.m, (T&T time). Graham Chatoor will also be in action in the pool today, competing in heat two of the men’s 1,500m freestyle at around 6.58 a.m.
Andwuelle Wright will get Team TTO’s athletics phase of the games up and running in men’s long jump qualifying. from 5 a.m. while Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison Jr, Jerod Elcock will take part in the men’s 100-metre heats.
Along with Ahye, Team TTO will also be represented in the women’s 100-metre by Kalifa St Fort and Leah Bertrand.