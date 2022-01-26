Confidence booster

Boosted by their 53-run win over a South African XI on Tuesday, Shakera Selman believes she and her West Indies women teammates are in a good space as they prepare for their One-Day International series against South Africa and next month’s World Cup.
“We are very confident. After winning that game yesterday we would have played against some of the girls who are actually going to play for the Proteas women come Friday and we did well against Pakistan both in the Caribbean and in Pakistan,” Selman noted at a virtual media conference yesterday from South Africa. “Unfortunately we only got one game in Zimbabwe before the World Cup Qualifiers were called off, but we did win that game, so we are in a good space,” she said.
Speaking again about the upcoming series against the Proteas, Selman said: “We aren’t taking South Africa lightly…they did really well against us when they came to the Caribbean. Now we’re here to repay the favour and be in a better space going into the World Cup.”
And referring to the World Cup assignment next month she added: “We haven’t done well at previous World Cups, so we’re really hoping to be in a really good space heading to New Zealand.”
In the win against the South Africa XI, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Shamilia Connell combined to take five wickets. But wickets are not the main focus of Selman at the moment.
“My goal is to get my rhythm right heading into the World Cup. As long as I’m in a good rhythm I have no doubt I’ll bowl well,” she said. “Hopefully that rhythm brings wickets with it but…if I can keep my economy rate as low as possible, then the other bowlers can take the wickets; I have absolutely no problem with that.”
Seamer Selman also revealed that coach Courtney Walsh has been re-directing the line of attack of the bowling unit. “We’ve been trying really hard to bowl straighter…It’s important that we do that not just against South Africa but generally throughout the rest of the games that we play. Very often we’ve seen that teams have scored a lot more easily when we’ve gone wide….so we’ve been working hard on that.”
As for the performance of Patrick, Selman said there was all-round potential in her teammate. “Cherry Ann is a very good talent,” she said. “I think we’ve been lucky to find her and almost steal her away from athletics. She’s a really, really bright talent for the future. She’s not just a fast bowler, I actually consider her an all-rounder. She’s a good lower order batter and she’s shown her worth in a couple of practice sessions that we’ve had.”