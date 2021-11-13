Despite already sealing a series victory over Pakistan women, the West Indies women are not about to give their opponents any slack as they aim to close out their tour of Pakistan with a clean sweep
The two teams will meet in the final match of the three-match ODI series in Karachi today with the visitors heading into the encounter with a 2-0 lead. However, West Indies women’s fast bowler Shamilia Connell said the Caribbean side can’t afford to relax as they look to end the campaign on a high.
“It was a historic series win against Pakistan. So, the mood is very good and we are looking to back that up heading into the qualifiers and finish the series on a win and just look to qualify for the World Cup next year,” Connell said during a zoom call yesterday.
Connell admitted that the team slipped up a bit with the bat in the second ODI before eventually pulling off a 37-run victory. Having scored 253-8 in the first game, the Windies were looking for a similar batting performance in the second game but were dismissed for 153.
“We didn’t get the start we wanted in the second game,” said Connell. “We scored 153-9 but we were looking to back up the score of 253 in the first game. So, we just had to regroup and going into the third game we are looking to improve in all areas bowling, batting and fielding.”
She continued: “We were fairly satisfied with the performance in the first ODI...not too sure about the batting in the second one, but we are just looking to build on those two going forward in the third ODI. We have been working very hard. The girls have been in the nets doing their best. We know we kind of slackened up in the second game so we are just looking to close off the series with a win and a clean sweep against Pakistan at home.”
Connell said the team showed a lot of fight in the series so far but wants to see the team getting bigger scores which she said will give the bowlers something to work with. “I think we want to back up the batting performance from the first ODI and get the scores back up there to give the bowlers something to work with. We don’t want to be scrambling again and we don’t want to give the opposition any chances,” added Connell.
“We didn’t have the series we wanted against South Africa so we went back to the drawing board and we said we have just look to push each other and just build. I have seen maturity in the batting. We had some good individual performances from Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin and we have not been depending solely on Stafanie Taylor anymore,” Connell concluded.