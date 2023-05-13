Trinidadian basketballer Alysa Connelly has committed to play women’s college basketball for head coach John Ishee at Howard College in Texas, USA.
At six-foot-two, Connelly played as a small forward, power forward and centre at Community Christian School (CCS), from where she transferred.
Connelly’s career goals are to obtain a degree in physiotherapy and play professional basketball.
The former Manzanilla Secondary High School and Maloney Pacers basketballer said: “I chose Howard College because I feel like I connected with the atmosphere; my experience at CCS was amazing, everyone is so genuine and loving and I love them so much.”
She added: “I would like to thank my mother, Kielle (national basketballer), personal coach Stefan Dillon, basketball talent scout Albert Lee Young, CCS AD & Boys head coach Brian Rodricks, coach Buchanan, Wendell Rosales, and the Caribbean Association of Texas for my journey so far.”
Connelly, who was a member of T&T U-17s team pool in 2022, enrolled at CCS, Mineral Wells, Texas, as a foreign exchange student last August. During her one-year programme, she represented CCS in basketball and volleyball, which was an entirely new sporting experience for her.
Said CCS’ Kayla Buchanan, Girls AD and head coach basketball and volleyball, of Connelly: “It has been a joy and privilege to get to know and coach Alysa. She has grown in her knowledge and skills as a basketball player. It has been fun to watch her fine-tune her abilities and grow in her basketball IQ. I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes at the next level.”
During the regular season, Connelly bagged three Player of The Game awards and was voted on the 2023 TCAF All Star First Team. In addition, she copped two Player of the Match awards in volleyball.
Connelly to play for Howard College